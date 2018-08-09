OPPLE Lighting Unveils the Durable LED Floodlight EQ Series to Illuminate the Exteriors

OPPLE Lighting, a Chinese multinational lighting corporation and one of the world’s leading integrated lighting manufacturers is set to host a multi-city dealer’s meet in 20 cities across India. With a core focus of reaching out to over 1500 dealers nationally, the event aims to acknowledge channel partners for their contribution to the brand sales. The event will also witness the launch of their new LED Floodlight EQ series and also highlight the vast array of products and services – ranging from electrical appliances to large-scale commercial lighting solutions. This new variant is touted as the most advanced product introduced under the category of professional luminaries and is also revolutionary in nature owing to its energy efficiency.

Talking about the meet and the new product, Mr. Rambo Zhang, Country Head, OPPLE Lighting said, “At OPPLE, it's our constant endeavor to bring in the top of the league technology and advancement in the lighting industry and further transform the lives of our consumers. Through the years, we have built a mutually valuable relationship with our dealers and our 20 city meet is aimed to acknowledge the love and support of our dealers in India. The idea is to facilitate our precious partners and discuss various insights on the target achieved in 2017 along with a strong sales and marketing plan for 2018.”

He further added, “We feel extremely happy to launch the new LED Floodlight EQ series which is ideal for the outdoor lighting application. One of its major benefits is the optimized waterproof design against heavy seas making it the most durable product for discerning consumers in India.”

LED Floodlight EQ series is specially designed to consume low energy. It is a progressive light that easily replaces the conventional high bays and has 90% lower energy consumption than halogen floodlights. One of its major features is its time span which is nearly 30,000 hours. Equipped with advanced features such as IP66 water and dust proof helps it adapts to the severe environment of –30℃~+50℃ working temperature. The 2.5 KV surge resistance makes the LED Floodlight EQ series robust and durable in poor grid environment with an amazing inbuilt feature of Aluminum housing, Vibration-proof, Wind-resistant, Rust-proof, makes it a worth-it professional luminary. Available in different variants – 10/20/30/50/70/100W, the LED Floodlight EQ series is available in 2 series EMC version, Non-EMC version. Some of the key applications for installing it are architectural, Monument, Landscape, Yard, Advertising, and Shop sign.

About OPPLE

OPPLE Lighting is an Innovative, fast growing, Integrated Lighting Solutions Company. With sales & service operations in more than 50 countries around the world, OPPLE is known for its strong commitment to R&D and Innovation. OPPLE Lighting was founded in 1996 as home lighting company specializing in the manufacture of CFL and ceiling lights. Since then the company's portfolio has diversified to include electrical appliances, commercial lighting and LED lighting and is the largest home lighting company in the Chinese market. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China and the global operations are driven by a team of committed 7000 employees, inclusive of 400 engineers in R&D.