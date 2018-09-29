  • Download mobile app

29 Sep 2018, Edition - 1173, Saturday

Optical Retailer Vision Express Launches Its 17th Store in Pune

by businesswireindia.com

September 29, 2018

Business Wire India

Reliance Vision Express Pvt Ltd has added another feather to their cap by opening their 168th store in Pune, India. The store launch, which marks the brand’s 17th retail outlet in the city, was inaugurated by the renowned ophthalmologist, Dr. Salim Pathan.

Spread over 1000 sq ft, the spacious Pune store will house all the exclusive brands of Vision Express along with the latest range of sunglasses. The store offers a curated collection of styles to delight the quality and fashion conscious consumers of Pune.

On the happy occasion, the CEO of Vision Express, Mr. Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, said, “Pune is a high potential market and we are glad to be able to serve more customers with our 17th outlet in Pune. Rolling out our 168th store in the country in time for this year’s festive season is a proud event for all of us.”

Location of the store:
Survey No.1A,
Near Jyothi Restaurant,
NIBM Chowk Kondhwa Khurd
Pune-411048 Source: Businesswire

