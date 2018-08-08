Outsource your Logistics to Inland

With more than 3 decades of experience in logistics industry, Inland World Logistics (IWL) is now offering (Third Party) 3PL Logistics services. IWL has the infrastructure, expertise and skilled manpower to plan, execute and control all matters of procurement, production as well as distribution logistics outsourced to them.

Inland World Logistics, with group turnover of over Rs. 3000 crore has 550 branches covering 1000 locations in the country. IWL has 3500 dedicated in-house fleet, over 2 million sq. ft warehousing space and over 2000 trained workforce equipped with most modern material handling facilities to skilfully manage your inbound inventory and outbound distribution.

As Third Party Logistics Provider, IWL will offer supply chain solutions including multi-modal transportation, customs clearance, and door deliveries, along with superior warehousing and primary and secondary distribution services. At the heart of IWL 3PL Logistics Services will be their TMS, WMS, VMI – Warehouse Management System Software, that will help to achieve logistics and scheduling objectives with effortless ease, by taking into account all the essential elements of logistics and building a stronger supply chain

“Managing the operations of your business may be too great of a task to handle alone, so outsourcing to a reputable and experienced team will save you the trouble so you can focus on other important areas of your business. If you want to benefit from maximized profits, reduced wait times, and top-notch customer service, consider working with Inland World Logistics (IWL). Our professionals will provide our clients a variety of solutions to meet their warehouse organization needs. Our 3PL services include e-commerce fulfilment, product fulfilment, direct mail marketing, fulfilment solutions, and fulfilment markets. We also use the best quality systems to manage your warehouse,” said Mr. Praveen Somani, Director, Inland World Logistics.

About Inland World Logistics

Inland World Logistics (formerly, Inland Road Transport) is the flagship company and core strength of Inland Group. Founded in 1979, headquartered in Calcutta, the company started operations with transportation of consignments in eastern and north eastern region in India. Committed to conduct business with excellence by way of improved technology and services, IWL has been consistently delivering efficient, end-to-end logistics solutions to customers, while maintaining business ethics and practice. Our adherence to quality has helped us earn goodwill in the industry and create equitable associations with stakeholders and customers. Keeping with the tradition of providing good quality and timely service, IWL is poised to be finest logistics company in India and a globally respected industry leader.