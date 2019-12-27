Over 1000 Applications Received for the First Cohort of Turbostart by InnovationQore

Startups from over 25 countries applied

Bengaluru-based InnovationQore has received an overwhelming response from startups for its Turbostart programme. A total number of 1016 startups applied for funding from Tier I, Tier II and Tier III Indian cities. The majority of applications came from Karnataka followed by Mumbai and New Delhi. Startups from 29 countries across the globe were also part of the those who applied to the programme.

“We are upbeat with the kind of response that we have received from startups both within the country and from abroad. An eminent panel will begin the shortlisting process by mid-December and the winners will be announced by the end of January 2020. The final ten start-ups will be funded up to Rupees Two Crores each. We will also provide these start-ups with assistance in product positioning, entity structuring, brand and digital strategy along with services spanning tax, legal, marketing and sales,” said Ganesh Raju, Founder and CEO, Turbostart.

Startups from healthcare, education, finance, food, agriculture, HR, logistics, travel and hospitality, automotive, beauty cosmetics and wellness, energy, fashion, retail, gaming, sports, construction, telecom and legal applied for the Turbostart programme. Women entrepreneurs accounted for over 150 applicants. A large number of startups pitched ideas in emerging technologies including Electric Vehicles, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Blockchain, Cybersecurity and Drones.