Zebra Medical Vision (https://www.zebra-med.com/), the deep learning medical imaging analytics company, announces today its partnership with Medsynaptic Pvt Ltd, the leading PACS and Teleradiology company in India developing cutting edge Healthcare IT solutions. Thanks to this integration, Zebra-Med’s all-in-one AI1 solution will be supporting the care of over 40 million peoplecovered by Apollo Hospitals, making this the largest installation of AI in India to this day.

PACS and Teleradiology leader Medsynaptic now fully integrated with Zebra Medical Vision’s All-In-One AI1 bundle (Photo: Business Wire)

Zebra Medical Vision and Medsynaptic will present the joint solution at the 9th International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with IT, taking place in Hyderabad, India, on September 13-14, 2019.

Medsynaptic is constantly introducing innovation and new technologies in PACS (Picture Archival & Communications System) and Teleradiology space across India. The company’s flagship ‘Medsynapse PACS’ was the first in India to incorporate leading-edge technologies like Zero Footprint Viewer for mobiles and tablets, VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive), and data mining tools. As a result of this partnership, Apollo Hospitals, the largest hospital network in India, is now fully integrated with AI algorithms from Zebra-Med that are transforming the healthcare landscape and saving lives across the country.

In March 2019, the India government gave a significant boost for medical imaging AI implementation in India, giving the green light to a new initiative by India-Israel Innovation Fund (I 4 F). The funds were granted in order to validate, co-develop and deploy medical imaging Artificial Intelligence across India and to increase Tuberculosis (TB) screening capabilities in the rural areas.

“We’re honored to join forces with Dr. Ashish Dhawad and the Medsynaptic team in our mission to make AI accessible for patients across India, and to offer our scalable cloud based solution to one of the largest hospital networks in the world at once,” said Co-Founder and CEO Eyal Gura.

“Medsynaptic is proud to work with Zebra Medical Vision team to enable such a large scale, cloud-first AI deployment,” says Dr. Ashish Dhawad, Co-Founder and CEO of Medsynaptic. “Zebra-Med’s AI1 cloud based offering is the perfect fit for us as it leverages many of our core technologies such as zero footprint PACS and RIS and smart worklist.”

About Zebra Medical Vision

Zebra Medical Vision’s Imaging Analytics Platform allows healthcare institutions to identify patients at risk of disease and offer improved, preventative treatment pathways to improve patient care. Zebra-Med was founded in 2014 by Eyal Toledano, Eyal Gura, and Elad Benjamin and funded by Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd Qure, Aurum, aMoon, Nvidia, J&J, and Dolby Ventures. Zebra Medical Vision has raised $50 million in funding to date, and was named a Fast Company Top-5 AI and Machine Learning company.

About Medsynaptic:

Medsynaptic Pvt Ltd is the leading PACS (Picture Archival & Communications System) & Teleradiology company from India developing cutting edge Healthcare IT solutions. With a diverse product range and world class support and service, Medsynaptic is committed to developing new technologies and products which will make life easier for the healthcare professionals and deliver the best possible care to their patients. Medsynaptic has introduced several new technologies in the Indian market including VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive), ZFP (Zero Footprint Viewer), Cloud PACS, Data mining, RT PACS etc.

