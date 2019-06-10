  • Download mobile app
10 Jun 2019, Edition - 1427, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Bring ED under home ministry, BJP MP tells PM
  • Transport minister Nitin Gadkari against haste in rolling out e-vehicles
  • 5 convicted out of 7 accused in Kathua case.
Travel

Post

Pakkhi Hegde Celebrated her Birthday with Industry Friends

Covai Post Network

June 10, 2019

Actress Pakkhi Hegde celebrated her birthday in style at Dragonfly, The ORB, JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai recently. The birthday bash was a grand affair with the who’s who from the entertainment industry joining in to wish Pakkhi all the happiness. Gracing the event with their presence were Vipul Roy, Sambhavana Seth with Avinash Dwivedi, Rakhi Sawant, Kangna Sharma, Sangeeta Tiwari, Anara Gupta, Awdhesh Mishra, Manoj Tiger, Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu, singer Jasbir Jassi, producer Viral Motani, Tik-Tok star Mr. MNV aka Manav Chhabra and many more. 

 
Pakkhi Hegde with Guests at her Birthday Bash
 

Also seen at the grand bash was young TikTok sensation Aashna Hegde who has more than 2.5 million followers. Pakkhi, who was a gracious host of the evening, was seen personally greeting all the guests. She even had a cake cutting session with media fraternity. Talking at the event, Pakkhi said, “I am grateful to all my friends, family and colleagues who have come today and joined me in my celebrations. I am fortunate enough to have so many well-wishers who have stood by me through thick and thin. I had a great time.”

 
Pakkhi Hegde

 

Pakkhi has been a part of television shows, Bhojpuri as well as Marathi films. She is one of the most popular names of Bhojpuri cinema and given many hit films such as Nirahua Rickshawala, Khiladi No. 1, Nirahua No. 1, Nirahua Mail, Hamara Mati Me Dum Ba, to name a few.

 
Source: Newsvior

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿