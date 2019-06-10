Pakkhi Hegde Celebrated her Birthday with Industry Friends

Actress Pakkhi Hegde celebrated her birthday in style at Dragonfly, The ORB, JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai recently. The birthday bash was a grand affair with the who’s who from the entertainment industry joining in to wish Pakkhi all the happiness. Gracing the event with their presence were Vipul Roy, Sambhavana Seth with Avinash Dwivedi, Rakhi Sawant, Kangna Sharma, Sangeeta Tiwari, Anara Gupta, Awdhesh Mishra, Manoj Tiger, Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu, singer Jasbir Jassi, producer Viral Motani, Tik-Tok star Mr. MNV aka Manav Chhabra and many more.

Pakkhi Hegde with Guests at her Birthday Bash

Also seen at the grand bash was young TikTok sensation Aashna Hegde who has more than 2.5 million followers. Pakkhi, who was a gracious host of the evening, was seen personally greeting all the guests. She even had a cake cutting session with media fraternity. Talking at the event, Pakkhi said, “I am grateful to all my friends, family and colleagues who have come today and joined me in my celebrations. I am fortunate enough to have so many well-wishers who have stood by me through thick and thin. I had a great time.”

Pakkhi Hegde

Pakkhi has been a part of television shows, Bhojpuri as well as Marathi films. She is one of the most popular names of Bhojpuri cinema and given many hit films such as Nirahua Rickshawala, Khiladi No. 1, Nirahua No. 1, Nirahua Mail, Hamara Mati Me Dum Ba, to name a few.