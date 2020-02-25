Paladion Recognized as Winner of Microsoft’s 2020 Most Innovative AI Solution

by businesswireindia.com

Paladion, a global leader in AI-Driven Managed Detection and Response, is pleased to announce it has won the 2020 Most Innovative AI Solution award presented by Microsoft. Microsoft AI Awards 2.0 is an initiative of Microsoft to encourage innovation in Artificial Intelligence, identify fresh talent, as well as find new solutions for positive change across sectors.

“We are honored to receive such a respected award,” said Rajat Mohanty, CEO at Paladion. “This is an exciting time for AI-innovation, as the technology is evolving at such a quick pace. We want to extend our gratitude to our clients, whose support and feedback have made this recognition possible.”

Awards were presented in seven different categories designed to honor companies that have implemented innovative, creative Microsoft AI tools. Paladion’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution powered by the AIsaac platform was recognized as the Most Innovative AI Solution.

On the use case of the Paladion AI platform, Mohanty said, “AIsaac’s Artificial Intelligence goes beyond rules to look for patterns, anomalies, and outliers in network, users, and endpoint data of an organization to detect new and sophisticated threats. The platform then automatically takes containment actions while notifying incident responders to orchestrate a full response.”

Paladion’s AIsaac platform continuously evolves as new threats emerge. To develop its AI platform, Paladion leverages 19 years of experience delivering cyber defense to 700+ clients, monitoring billions of security events daily. AIsaac applies techniques including Supervised, Unsupervised, and Deep Learning, to deliver high-speed cybersecurity services across every stage of a threat's lifecycle.

The Most Innovative AI Solution award is a testament to the technological advancements Paladion has made in developing cybersecurity solutions for its customers. Paladion aims to provide superior cybersecurity solutions driven by AI that produce quantifiable results in threat detection and response.

Paladion is a next-generation cybersecurity provider to enterprise, mid-market and cloud-first companies across the globe. It is consistently recognized and rated by independent technology advisory firms for its Managed Detection and Response Services, which is anchored by the patented Artificial Intelligence platform – AIsaac.

