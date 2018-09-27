Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd. and IITM Announce Tie up to Promote Tourism in India

Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading IT solutions company has announced a tie-up with India’s premier Travel & Tourism Exhibition IITM (India International Travel Mart) with an aim to promote the Travel & Tourism industry in the country.



IITM Mumbai & IITM Delhi 2018 are scheduled to be held from September 28-30, 2018 at the M.M.R.D.A. Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai and October 4-6, 2018 at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi respectively.



Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd. with an experience of more than 18 years in the Internet & IT sector of the country and being the Technology Partner of the event, is focusing on promoting the event digitally and on engaging newbies in the travel world, who want to give their company a great boost and exposure, to meet, mix and market.

‘India International Travel Mart’ – Is the flagship brand of Sphere Travelmedia. It is a progressive organization that sets the pace for doing business on an international scale by unlocking the elusive business potential from within the travel-trade market. The organization has done more than 100 exhibitions for Tourism Board, Travel Companies, Airlines etc.



CEO & MD of Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Raj Kumar Jalan says, “With a strong network base in Mumbai and Delhi, we are providing with our best business solutions for helping many travel & tourism companies grow. We are proud to be a part of IITM Mumbai & Delhi, which looks at providing an annual marketing platform for the travel industry.”

For more details, please visit: iitmindia.com.

About Pan India Internet Pvt Ltd:

Pan India Internet Pvt. Ltd. focuses on the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector and helps them go online with its state-of-the-art Online Solutions. The company’s GETONLINE platform helps SMEs to address the 3M Challenges of Digital Marketing & Online Visibility i.e. Making, Managing & Marketing, through a single platform.