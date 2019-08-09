Panasonic's Cumulative Water Pump Production in Indonesia Tops 30 Million Units

by businesswireindia.com

On August 8, 2019, Panasonic announced that cumulative production of its water pumps in Indonesian factory, Panasonic Manufacturing Indonesia (PMI) has reached 30 million units(*1) in April this year, approximately 30 years since the company started manufacturing National (now Panasonic) brand water pumps in Indonesia in 1988. A ceremony to mark the achievement was held on August 8. These water pumps have also been exported to neighboring Southeast Asian countries and the Middle East, contributing to creating a better living environment across the globe.

[Current situation surrounding water pumps in Indonesia]

In parts of Asia including Indonesia, adequate waterworks systems are yet to be installed, and residents' lives are highly dependent on well water. In Indonesia, water electrically pumped from wells is widely used as a source of domestic water except for drinking water. Some areas still lack sufficient power, and using a pump, which is power hungry, along with lighting equipment, TV, and refrigerator may exceed the contracted amount of electricity. Therefore, many families are forced to lead inconvenient lives such as having to turn off other electrical equipment when using a pump. Offering a wide variety of products from micropower low-capacity type for households to high-capacity type for housing, Panasonic has been promoting the development of new electric pumps in accordance with the circumstances surrounding waterworks and wells in respective countries.

[The History of Panasonic’s water pump production]

Currently, Panasonic offers both Panasonic and SANYO brand water pumps in Indonesia. In 1988 National (now Panasonic) brand water pumps were launched there. In 1998, a new factory was built and production scale was expanded. Further, in 2011, production of SANYO brand products was launched to meet the demand more promptly.

PMI has the only global factory that manufactures Panasonic, SANYO and KDK brand water pumps. Export to neighboring countries started in 1992 to Malaysia, followed by Vietnam in 1998, Myanmar in 1999. In 2016, the sales saw an expansion to the Middle East. Going beyond the borders of Indonesia, Panasonic has been contributing to a better living environment for people in other parts of Southeast Asia and the Middle East through the water supply business.

Panasonic will continue to globally contribute to a better water supply environment in countries in Asia and the Middle East leveraging the strength of technical and brand power fostered in Indonesia.

*1: PMI's cumulative production of water pumps from 1988 to April 2019.

History of 30 Million Water Pump Production

Panasonic has contributed to the water supply business in Indonesia by introducing new products to the global market while adapting them to local living environments and lifestyles. This business in Indonesia expanded to other parts of the world to improve people's living environment.

