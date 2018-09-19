Pantaloons SIIMA 2018 Presents R. Madhavan and Hansika Motwane with Pantaloons Style Icon Award

Pantaloons SIIMA saw the superstars of the South Indian film fraternity come together to celebrate the best of talent from the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries.

Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO, Pantaloons Felicitated the Most Stylish Actress Hansika Motwane with the Pantaloons Style Icon Award at the Pantaloons SIIMA 2018 held in Dubai

Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO, Pantaloons, said, “On behalf of Pantaloons, we take this opportunity to congratulate all the winners of Pantaloons SIIMA 2018. Pantaloons, India’s leading family fashion destination is delighted to be associated with the seventh edition of SIIMA, a platform that globally recognizes the talent and work produced by our South Indian Cinema. Films and fashion have always co-existed, with one having the ability to influence the other. Moreover, as someone once said, when films tell a story, clothes become the words. We are happy that this partnership has brought together the best of fashion and the best of the film fraternity on the same platform.”

Sangeeta Pendurkar, CEO, Pantaloons felicitated the most stylish R. Madhavan and actress Hansika Motwane with the ‘Pantaloons Style Icon Award’.

Styled by Pantaloons, the glamorous event was hosted by Sathish Muthukrishnan, Dhanya Balakrishna, Ranjini Haridas, Priyadarshi, Sreemukhi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Vijay and Samyukta Hegde and they left no stone unturned in entertaining the audiences. Veteran singer Pulapaka Susheela was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by National Award winning playback singer K. S. Chithra. The grand event was filled with the who’s who of the illustrious South Indian film fraternity including R. Madhavan, Rana Daggubati, Puneeth Rajkumar, S. Sashikanth, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kabir Khan, Allu Arvind, Khushboo Sundar, Shriya Saran, S. J. Surya, Aditi Rao Hydari and many more.

Pantaloons, a division of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is India’s Favourite Family Fashion Destination. The brand has over 284 stores across 132+ towns and cities in the country. The brand has total 69 stores in south which includes Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Kerala. With continued focus on catering to varied apparel and non-apparel needs of Indian consumers in a modern retail environment, Pantaloons has emerged as a strong brand in the fashion industry over the past two decades and is making fashion accessible across the length and breadth of the country.

Pantaloons is constantly innovating designs, concepts and products by infusing the latest styles in its offerings at affordable prices. There are over 4000 styles below Rs. 999 – women’s western wear collection starts at Rs. 399, women’s ethnic wear collection starts at Rs. 799, men’s wear starts at Rs. 399 while kids wear starts at Rs. 149. This festive season, Pantaloons will have ensembles that will style you for every occasion – a movie with friends, family reunions or just a casual day at shopping. The range comprises of maxi dresses to ghera skirts, fusion tops to asymmetrical kurtas, long length tees to fashionable denims, smart chinos to printed shirts and lots more.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.’s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL's subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India's No 1. Fashion Lifestyle entity. It hosts India's largest fashion network with over 11,000 points of sale, which include, close to 2,500 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets in over 700+ cities and towns.