“Pantaloons SIIMA” to Host its 7th Edition in Dubai on 14th-15th September

SIIMA, the biggest and the most viewed South Indian Film Awards is back with its Seventh Edition to be held in Dubai on 14th & 15th September. India’s leading fashion retail chain Pantaloons is the title sponsor for SIIMA 2018.

L to R: Mr. Gaurav Chakravarty, Head Marketing & Loyalty, Pantaloons, Ms. Adusumilli Brinda Prasad Chairperson SIIMA, Actress Ms. Anjali, Sayyeshaa, Actress Ms. Nikki Galrani at Pantaloons SIIMA 2018 curtain raiser event held at Hotel Leela Palace, Chennai

Announcing the launch of the south Indian film awards at a plush event in Chennai, Rana Daggubati, Anjali, Sayyeshaa, Nikki Galrani, Raiza Wilson, Khushbu Sundar, Sathish Muthukrishnan, Adusumilli Brinda Prasad – Chairperson SIIMA, Mr. Gaurav Chakravarty, Head Marketing & Loyalty – Pantaloons and Mr. Sameer Gogate, Head Monetisation & Distribution – VIU India were present at the event.

Speaking on the Association with Pantaloons, Ms. Adusumilli Brinda Prasad, Chairperson SIIMA said, “Fashion and Films go hand in hand and especially in South India fans try to imitate the styles of their favorite stars. We are happy to have Pantaloons as our title sponsor as well as styling partner for SIIMA 2018.”

Mr. Gaurav Chakravarty, Head Marketing & Loyalty, Pantaloons said, “Pantaloons, India's leading family fashion destination and one of the fastest growing fashion retailers in South India. We are excited to partner with the 7th edition of SIIMA, a platform that globally recognizes the talent and work produced by our South India Cinema. This partnership brings together the best of fashion and the best of the film fraternity on the same platform. We are confident that this association will help us develop a deeper connect with our consumers in South India.”

About Pantaloons

Pantaloons, a division of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is India’s Favourite Family Fashion Destination. Pantaloons has over 284 stores across 132+ towns and cities in the country. The brand has total 69 stores in south which includes Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Kerala. With continued focus on catering to varied apparel and non-apparel needs of Indian consumers in a modern retail environment, Pantaloons has emerged as a strong brand in the fashion industry over the past two decades and is making fashion accessible across the length and breadth of the country.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.’s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL's subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India's No. 1 Fashion Lifestyle entity. It hosts India's largest fashion network with over 11,000 points of sale, which include, close to 2,500 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets in over 700+ cities and towns.