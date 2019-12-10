PanTheryx Bovine Colostrum Recognized as GRAS

by businesswireindia.com

Independent expert panel recognizes gut and immune supporting ingredient from leading biotechnology company as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS)



This designation marks an important milestone towards integrating colostrum into consumer food & beverage products nationwide

PanTheryx, a biotechnology company committed to realizing the potential of bovine colostrum-based therapies to address a wide range of health conditions, today announced that an independent expert panel of scientists affirmed its bovine colostrum as GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) for specific food and beverage uses. The GRAS recognition relates to PanTheryx’s proprietary colostrum and opens opportunities to expand the use of colostrum into new applications for the food and beverage industry nationwide.

Bovine colostrum is the first milk produced by dairy cows in the first few days after giving birth. It’s a highly beneficial and nutritionally active ingredient containing immunoglobulins, as well as immune and growth factors that provide GI, immune, and other important health benefits. Bovine colostrum has an extensive history of safe use and has played a vital role in both human and animal health.

“Although GRAS is a U.S.-specific FDA regulatory designation for ingredients in foods and beverages, it also carries international relevance,” said Mark Braman, CEO of PanTheryx. “Being recognized as GRAS will help PanTheryx enter new countries and categories to broadly market our proprietary bovine colostrum. We are actively engaging with partners to develop functional foods and beverages containing colostrum, including in growing-up milks, yogurts, nutrition bars and other products. This marks a significant milestone for the development of new, natural and safe solutions for gut and immune health.”

According to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global digestive health products market size is projected to reach nearly $58 billion by 2025, registering an annual growth rate of 7.3 percent, with increasing demand for innovative nutritional ingredients being a key factor driving market growth. Additionally, a recent report from Persistent Market Research reports that the global immune health supplements market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of $25 billion by 2025, expanding at a growth rate of 7.0 percent.

About PanTheryx

PanTheryx is a biotechnology company committed to realizing the potential of bovine colostrum-based therapies to address a wide range of health conditions. The company commercializes first-in-class therapeutics, with products developed from its patented technology platform spanning the range of nutritional interventions to biologics.

PanTheryx is the premier supplier of bovine colostrum globally, which has extensive applications in health and wellness, including GI health. Founded in 2007, PanTheryx is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado and has production facilities in Phoenix, AZ and Ripon, CA. Its first branded colostrum product, DiaResQ® is available in over 30,000 pharmacies and retail stores in the U.S.

For more information about the benefits of bovine colostrum in growing-up milks, yogurts and other applications, contact us at [email protected]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191209005176/en/

Source: Businesswire