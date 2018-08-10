Paul Writer Announces the 6th Annual Futurist Business Conclave

Paul Writer, today announced the agenda for the 6th Annual Futurist Business Conclave taking place on 24th August 2018 at The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon.

6th Annual Futurist Business Conclave

Co-hosted with Adobe and in partnership with LinkedIn and SAP, the 6th Annual Futurist Business Conclave aims to drive discussions around how AI is transforming business. From panel discussions on AI & Data disrupting business to customer experience in the digital age, the Futurist Business Conclave is designed to bring together senior professionals from marketing, sales, customer experience backgrounds for a day of networking and learning. As an added value by-invitation only Masterclasses hosted by SAP and Adobe provide one-on-one specialised learning and interaction opportunities to a select group of CXOs. Cvent is an associate partner for the Conclave.

The esteemed speakers for this year’s event include:

Ayan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Design Evangelist and Mentor of Change, Atal Innovation Mission

Deepak Tuli, CBO New Business, MakeMyTrip

Jessie Paul, CEO, Paul Writer

Maneesh Mittal, Chief Omnichannel, Shoppers Stop

Manik Nangia, Marketing Director and CDO, Max Life Insurance Co.

Shakti Goel, Chief of Product and Technology, Faircent

Sunder Madakshira, Marketing Head, Adobe

Virginia Sharma, Director of Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn

Manisha Lath Gupta, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Clix Capital

Anshul Goswami Head, Technology Center, AirAsia

Nitendra Rajput, Executive Vice President, Head, Data Science – Info Edge

Gagan Singla, CMO, Angel Broking

This Conclave also sees the unveiling of the Adobe Digi100 and LinkedIn Content 50 lists of elite professionals who are recognised across parameters such as Creativity, Innovation and Effectiveness. The LinkedIn Content 50 list identifies and recognises the top 50 content marketing leaders in India. The jury is chaired by Virginia Sharma, Director of Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn India, and Ashish Bhasin, Chairman CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network South Asia and members include brand gurus such as Dr. Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, Executive Director- Sales & Marketing, DLF Home Developers Ltd., KV Sridhar, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Hyper Collective, Pradeep Chopra, CEO, Digital Vidya, and Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India among others.

Futurist Business Conclave 2018

The Adobe Digi100 list recognises the top 100 digital marketing leaders of India. The jury is chaired by Sunder Madakshira, Marketing Head, Adobe, and members include Gagan Singla, CMO, Angel Broking, Anita Nayyar, CEO – India & South Asia, Havas Media Group and CEO – Havas Group, North India and Deepali Naair, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd.

To nominate yourself or a respected colleague, please visit https://www.paulwriter.com/futuristconclave2018/.

“A year from now businesses that do not grasp and harness AI will become 'old economy'. AI will not just change the way we do business, but also how we engage with each other, evaluate candidates and stay in touch. It’s important to be ready for this disruption. This Conclave, which traces its roots to the Futurist CMO Conclave held in 2011, is exactly for this purpose − to bring together India’s finest futurist business leaders and discuss how the future is being shaped and share our insights on how to be equipped to succeed,” said Jessie Paul, CEO, Paul Writer, regarding the event.

To register for the Futurist Business Conclave, click here.