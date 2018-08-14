  • Download mobile app

14 Aug 2018, Edition - 1127, Tuesday

Payments and Gaming Veterans Join Hands to Launch Mindhunter Games – A Skill-based Cash Games Platform

by newsvoir.com

August 14, 2018

Veteran gaming head for JV with Alibaba group company, Dushyant Saraswat has launched his own skill-based games business which offers multiplayer, free-to-play cash games with www.mindhuntergames.com.

 

Mindhunter – A Skill-based Cash Games Platform

 

The team is going to focus on Skill-based games and gamification around e-commerce business and will be expanding to multiple South Asian countries soon. The team is 20 members strong and based out of the tech town of Pune.

 

The co-founders are Dushyant Saraswat who had previously put together the JV with AGTech and Paytm (link to EnTrackr) and has lead Gaming business with firms like Disney India and Zapak (Reliance ADA Group) and Xerxes Mullan who has been a boutique game studio focussed on high quality Augmented reality and other high quality mobile gaming content for multiple international game publishers.

Currently, their website www.mindhuntergames.com is running a range of skill-based Trivia games, some of them free to play. Interestingly they seem to have adopted HTML5 as the key strategy for distribution over having an app.
 

Dushyant Saraswat, CEO & Co-founder of Mindhunter Games Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, "India is now the second largest smart-phone owning population in the world. This will lead to a great uptake on content especially around gaming. This unique combination where gaming meets commerce with incredible payments features will be something we are keen to build as a showcase and a strong business railroad from India, for Indians and then eventually take it to other markets."

 

Xerxes Mullan, CTO & Co-founder said, "The next successful models will be built by passionate gamers and will be grown inside out. We are excited that all the games that you see on our portal have been designed by us from original ideas by the co-founders over the years. This is the coming of age for Indian gaming companies. I'm excited that that together we bring together decades of experience on deep game development & monetisation married to a platform play, to India."

 

About Mindhunter Games

Mindhunter Games is a live trivia quiz game, that lets you learn and earn at the same time! Get instant cash credited into your Paytm wallet every day just by answering a series of questions across different genres. All you have to do is register/signup using your mobile number and then choose between the options of Cash Blast, Mega Shark and Pool Prize to proceed.

 
Source: Newsvior

