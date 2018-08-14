Payments and Gaming Veterans Join Hands to Launch Mindhunter Games – A Skill-based Cash Games Platform

Veteran gaming head for JV with Alibaba group company, Dushyant Saraswat has launched his own skill-based games business which offers multiplayer, free-to-play cash games with www.mindhuntergames.com .

Mindhunter – A Skill-based Cash Games Platform

The team is going to focus on Skill-based games and gamification around e-commerce business and will be expanding to multiple South Asian countries soon. The team is 20 members strong and based out of the tech town of Pune.

The co-founders are Dushyant Saraswat who had previously put together the JV with AGTech and Paytm (link to EnTrackr) and has lead Gaming business with firms like Disney India and Zapak (Reliance ADA Group) and Xerxes Mullan who has been a boutique game studio focussed on high quality Augmented reality and other high quality mobile gaming content for multiple international game publishers.



Currently, their website www.mindhuntergames.com is running a range of skill-based Trivia games, some of them free to play. Interestingly they seem to have adopted HTML5 as the key strategy for distribution over having an app.

