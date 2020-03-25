PDI Announces an Industry First, Adding Store Clustering Capabilities to Back Office Software for Convenience Retailers

by businesswireindia.com

PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions to the convenience retail, wholesale petroleum, and logistics industries, is delivering another industry first by adding store clustering capabilities to its back office software, PDI Envoy.

With this addition, multi-store convenience retailers can group their locations into independently operated clusters that feed into a single database at the home office. The feature is a game-changer for convenience retailers who need centralized control, visibility, and reporting as well as operational flexibility.

The new store clustering capabilities enhance an already robust back office solution:

A central management system delivers a unified view of all store locations.

delivers a unified view of all store locations. Configurable multi-store setup allows retailers to organize and segment sites.

allows retailers to organize and segment sites. Secure data protection enables operators within a cluster to only see information about their store or group of stores.

enables operators within a cluster to only see information about their store or group of stores. Customizable reporting provides business insights based on the convenience retailer’s store model.



“There was a time when convenience retailers did not have the flexibility to restrict operator control to a specific store or cluster of stores,” said Drew Mize, executive vice president and general manager of ERP Solutions at PDI. “Those days are gone since we can now feed data from across these operator clusters into one database that delivers deep reporting. This is a big win for our customers and the global convenience industry.”

About PDI

PDI helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards® loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

