Pearl Academy Announces Alliance With Global University Systems (GUS) to Strengthen International Learning Opportunities for Students

by businesswireindia.com

With its presence in Europe, UK, Canada and South Asia, GUS is known to provide high standards of student experience and training across various fields.

Pearl Academy, India’s leading institute of design, fashion, business and media has collaborated with Global University Systems (GUS), an international network of higher education institutions. With this new collaboration, students of Pearl Academy will now get access to an increased set of international opportunities and global exposure ranging across exchange programs, professional development courses, knowledge sharing forums, collaborative research projects, access to prominent seminars and conferences etc. as a part of their holistic educational development.This association will entail sharing of global best practices in areas such as curriculum design, academic governance, student & faculty training programs and other related activities, development of campus infrastructure and use of technology to facilitate knowledge exchange between students across countries. Both Pearl Academy and GUS will jointly develop activities and curriculums to enhance their academic and research capabilities for mutual benefit.said “We are very proud to be associated with Pearl Academy, a leader in creative education. Both the institutions work towards a shared vision of providing students with rich academic experience and a global outlook. We look forward to empowering young minds and fulfilling their academic ambitions.”mentioned, “At Pearl, we understand the importance of global exposure and experience in today’s world and hence have partnered with some of the most prominent universities and institutes across the world. Over the past 26 years, Pearl has worked relentlessly to become one of the pioneers in creative education in India. We look forward to this collaboration with GUS, and are confident that this partnership will enrich our students’ learning experiences and equip them further to take up global challenges.”Source: Businesswire