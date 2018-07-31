Pearl Academy Organizes POW WOW for Its Silver Jubilee Batch

by businesswireindia.com

Pearl Academy, ranked amongst the best institutions for design and media education, recently organised POW WOW, a lively initiative by the Academy's Foundation School offering a multitude of workshops for freshers. The program is designed to help students develop personally, professionally and academically through a series of multi-sensory and multi-disciplinary activities. This year's theme was #powwowCITY'18.With Pearl Academy's presence in four cities, namely Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and Jaipur, POW WOW aims to reshape these cities into a more culturally dynamic place by activating spaces and engaging in the arts. The event included workshops, which gave students a taste of theatre, dance, painting and craft. Renowned dance instructorintroduced students to various dance forms, popular ones being Bollywood, contemporary, hip-hop, among others.who has been successfully running art institutes in Mumbai for the past two decades, conducted workshops on art, photography and outdoor landscapes. Students were also given an opportunity to explore their acting skills under the guidance of well-known theatre artist,. The event also saw popular voice artistwho helped students look at the possibilities to modulate voices in different pitches through his workshop 'Sound Act'. Jewellery designer and Pearl facultyalso guided students to create, explore, and play with beads, wire and metal to create extraordinary adornments.welcomed the students to the Academy. "I warmly welcome you to our family. The Pearl Total Learning System offers a large number of innovative learning platforms. Pow Wow workshops are one example of our vision to shape the creative skills of students and prepare them for the industry. This is our fifth batch of students in Mumbai and I look forward to see them grow into dynamic young designers."