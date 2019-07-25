People Matters TechHR to Bring Global Leaders and Service Providers from People Work Tech Space Under One Roof to Transform the Work of Tomorrow

Post concluding a successful launch edition of the People Matters TechHR conference in Singapore, Asia’s most sought after HR and work tech conference is all set to host the most renowned global leaders to initiate conversations around the changing paradigm of tomorrow’s workplaces in India. People Matters TechHR 2019 will commence on 1st-2nd August at Leela Ambience, Gurugram. The conference will bring together the best of business leaders and HR technologists like Piyush Pandey, Anil Kumble, Holger Mueller, CP Gurnani, Aruna Jayanthi, Leena Nair, Hod Lipson, Josh Bersin, Neelam Dhawan, David Green, Devdutt Pattnaik, Arvind Gupta, Rahul Agarwal, Peyush Bansal, Deepak Garg and Ravi Venkatesan among others along with 3000+ business leaders to lead the conversations on the future of work.

The power packed sessions will deliberate on the topics like adaptation of digital implications by corporates, the impact of technology on the HR function and new-age technologies transforming the business for talent leaders. The noted dignitaries and thought leaders will address various significant issues and opportunities in the industry based upon Blockchain Technology, Evolution of IoT and Artificial Intelligence, Leadership and Culture, HR Bots, Sustainable Digital Vision, and others. Some of the interesting panels will be ‘Engagement Reimagines with Predictive Analytics & Personalization’ ‘Women in Digital: Redefining Notions and Benchmarks of Contributions and Success’ and many more.

In today’s competitive world, people are thriving to be perfect in every way; finding the right guidance followed by right learning will be the key to become the leaders of tomorrow. Taking a cue from this thought, People Matters TechHR has specially curated the conference to highlight the critical learnings of CEOs, CHROs, Business Heads, and Digital Head through insightful sessions and discussions.

“We’re living in one of the most challenging times for our generation, where finding the right answer is not easy. People Matters TechHR conference is designed to give our delegates a rich diversity of thought processes as we host some of the best of thought leadership from the world of technology, business, arts, and creativity. And we believe that the right answer lies in the interplay and intersection of this,” said Ester Martinez, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief, People Matters Media Pvt. Ltd.

Raising the bar higher, the current edition of the conference will enable the participants with six unique experiences comprising of Exclusive Keynotes, Masterclasses, Workshops, Ideas for the Future zone, Confluence of HR Tech Start-Ups followed by the TechHR Night Fest. The leading media house is all set to cover the aspects like providing the attendees with hands-on knowledge, information about latest technological advancements, discussions about the best innovations in HR, certified workshops, interesting quizzes, talk shows, etc., to make this conference a one of a kind platform for like-minded HR and corporate professionals. This platform will allow participants to visit fast-growing organizations to build an outside perspective, meet global investors, and offer stage to showcase leading HR products and services to make business impactful.

People Matters TechHR will also witness the launch of an exclusive research by People Matters on the ‘State of HR Technology India’, where they are taking a good look at HR transformation at the strategic and tactical levels that will help organizations be more successful in their transformation journey.

All these factors combined make this conference an essential program in the calendar of every professional. The event will equip the new age talent leaders with practical insights on nurturing a future-ready digital workforce, technologies needed to accelerate effectiveness in learning, recruitment, performance and talent management, and emerging applications like AI, Robotics, Blockchain in the context of work. Click here to know more about the conference: india.techhrconference.com.

