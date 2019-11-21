PerkinElmer Opens Advanced in Vivo Imaging Facility at IISER Pune

by businesswireindia.com

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced PerkinElmer India’s opening of an Advanced In Vivo Imaging Facility at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune. Featuring innovative testing and analysis solutions, the laboratory will help educate the region’s current and future scientists on advanced small animal imaging technology which can help drive findings in oncology,PerkinElmer Centre of Excellence at IISER Pune which houses content analysis and automated liquid handling workstations, multispectral imaging and DNA/RNA analysis technologies.The new In Vivo facility will feature PerkinElmer’s:According to Jayashree Thacker, President India, South Asia and Emerging Markets, PerkinElmer, “In Vivo imaging plays a profound role in advancing molecular and physiological research across disease models. Our latest collaboration with IISER Pune helps expose more researchers to it and is another step in supporting the scientific goals of the Skill India campaign.” She added, “This latest effort also continues to expand PerkinElmer’s presence as a strong innovator in India and to further grow our important relationships with leading in-country research organizations.”Speaking at the facility’s opening event, Prof. Jayant B. Udgaonkar, Director, IISER Pune said, “This newest facility further enhances the institute’s efforts towards strengthening academic-industry collaborations. This in vivo imaging facility is a great addition to our ongoing partnership with PerkinElmer and will aid in expanding the scope of our research focus to physiological relevance.”Source: Businesswire