Perspectum announces partnership with Precious Medical Centre

by businesswireindia.com

For the first time in Asia, non-invasive assessment of liver tissue health with LiverMultiScan is available clinically at Precious Medical Centre in Singapore

LiverMultiScan quantifies liver fat, iron and fibro-inflammation; providing additional insight to support management of chronic liver disease patients and potentially reduce the need for painful biopsies

Perspectum, the leading provider of diagnostic solutions for metabolic disease and cancer, is partnering Precious Medical, a premier imaging centre in Singapore, following a successful launch event this week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005759/en/

Chronic liver disease is a ‘silent’ and growing epidemic. Increasing levels of obesity and diabetes have driven a rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), estimated to affect 40% of Singaporeans. NAFLD also appears to affect Asians at a lower BMI compared to Westerners. Most patients may not experience symptoms till the advanced, irreversible stages. If liver disease is diagnosed early, progression can be limited, reducing the need for expensive interventions.

Dr William Chong, director of Precious Medical Centre says, “The development of accurate methods to quantify chronic liver disease will help improve the quality of care for our patients. We are proud to be the first to offer LiverMultiScan clinically in Asia. We hope that this partnership will also create more awareness and people will consider liver checks as an integral part of their health screening — the earlier the diagnosis, the greater the probability of recovery.”

“We are excited to bring our innovations to the clinics in Asia — providing scalable, patient-centric solutions to cater to the growing epidemic.” shared Sir Michael Brady, Chairman of Perspectum.

Notes to editors:

About Precious Medical Centre

Precious Medical Centre offers a holistic and patient-centric approach to healthcare. We provide a one-stop solution from primary care and health screening to specialist services and dentistry. We are equipped with X-Ray and imaging equipment for modalities such as CT, MRI and mammography. We also have a day surgery facility with operating theatres for general surgery and endoscopy.

About Perspectum Diagnostics

Founded as a spin-out from the University of Oxford in 2012, Perspectum has built a team of world-leading scientists, clinicians and engineers—developing non-invasive, quantitative MR imaging tools for liver disease, metabolic disorders and cancer. Perspectum is at the forefront of precision medicine—helping clinicians to diagnose and quantify disease at an earlier stage—enabling targeted, personalised treatment that improve the quality of care for patients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005759/en/

Source: Businesswire