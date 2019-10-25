Peter England Celebrates Diwali with the Maestros of Chennai Super Kings

Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. joined hands with the maestros of Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo to celebrate the spirit of Diwali with their signature Festive Collection. The latest campaign announcing the launch of the festive finery highlights a distinct line of men’s special occasion wear ranging from Nehru jackets with a contemporary twist, fusion wear, kurtas and shirts in rich vibrant colours replete with motifs and designs. The vibrant yet rare colors with trendy silhouettes and rich fabrics set the mood for a newer, edgier and a more distinctive style statement this festival of light.

Peter England Celebrates Diwali with Chennai Super Kings

The new campaign features a refreshing TVC starring the champions of Chennai Super Kings, as they suit up in stylish Nehru Jackets in contemporary color palettes. The campaign has debuted nationally across 300 cities in multiple mediums like Television, Print, Online, movie screens and Out of Home. The film is being aired across 2500 theatres, digital channels in over 30 major TV channels thus supported by a diverse promotion strategy.

Dhoni, Bravo and Watson celebrate Diwali 2019 with Peter England

Commenting on the launch Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England said, “The Peter England Festive collection offers a rich promise to every Indian man to be at his fashionable best. Our latest offering is something that promises to fill their wardrobes with interesting patterns, designs and contemporary styles. They can now look beyond the usual options and dress differently for different occasions. The campaign features the CSK stars and bring to life the brand’s high voltage fashion quotient. A highly focused marketing plan is currently being executed across platforms to reach our consumers.”

The refreshing 30 seconds video puts the spotlight on the cricketing superstars engaging in a light hearted banter. The opening frame captures Dwayne and Bravo embracing the festivity, by sporting traditional sherwanis. Enter MS Dhoni in a Nehru Jacket in rich festive yellow; looking resplendent. He manages to impress his team mates who in turn shower compliments. The summer jacket which has been sported by some of the most famous personalities worldwide is indeed a posh choice. The narration is clear, this festive season look for chic yet contemporary alternatives. The exclusive clothing pieces from the collection marked by Ornate and Dobby Prints and the distinct White on White Opal Burnout Prints are perfect for men to dress sharply during the festival of lights.

Diwali is a standout amongst the most vivid, hallowed and brightest celebrations commended each year with extraordinary happiness and eagerness. This year the fashion forward gentry of the country can not only look their best but also express themselves with fashion and flamboyance.

About Peter England

Peter England is the most loved and the one of the largest menswear brands in India. It sells more than 10 million garments every year across 800+ exclusive stores, 2000+ Multi‐brand outlets and across 400+ towns. The brand also holds a strong e-commerce presence. The newest retail offering from the brand called Men’s Obsession Store is a large format store which houses over 2000+ unique designs at an unmatched value. The vast collection of latest fashion trend meant for every occasion allows the brand to reach an expanded cohort of customers. Peter England has been voted as India's Most Trusted Apparel Brand for 7 consecutive years by the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey. The brand is committed to offering varied styles across categories starting from an attractive price of Rs. 999. A quintessential British brand, Peter England was first launched in India by Madura Fashion and Lifestyle (previously known as Madura Garments) in the mid‐price segment in 1997; the company acquired the world rights for the brand in 2000. What began humbly as a brand of honest shirts in 1997, in India, is today a complete lifestyle brand with merchandise available for every day and for all special occasions With a strong foothold in formal and causal menswear segments Peter England offers great fashion for young men at an attainable price point. The brand’s formal wear range combines high fashion, impeccable fits along with a wide selection of highly curated looks for the modern professionals who seek individuality. With contemporary styling, easy care fabric and travel friendly features the line ranges from crisp formal shirts, well-tailored suits, jackets and trousers. The casual wear range is a highly eclectic line with a stylish range of washed cotton shirts, denims, cargo bottoms, graphic tees, polo, sweaters and Indie Kurtas. The ‘Elite’ line from the brand brings together premium formal wear with emphasis on fine detailing with a hint of colour, comfort and panache. While the assorted collection of ties, pocket squares, leather belts, wallets and footwear asserts a distinctive and prominent style statement, the finely crafted vests, boxer shorts and briefs from the newly launched innerwear line from the brand ensures highest comfort and great fit to the wearer.

