Philanthropist Sarvesh Tiwari Organizes Free Pilgrimage for Elderly People of Champaran

Sarvesh Tiwari, a popular Philanthropist and social activist, organized a free pilgrimage tour for the elderly people of Pahadpur block of Eastern Champaran recently. 51 elderly participated in the four day tour to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Vindhyasini Devi in Vindhyachal along with other nearby religious places. Rise Always Welfare Society (RAWS), a nonprofit organization under its flagship initiative ‘Saksham Champaran’ – Our Elders, Our Pride, organized the tour. The initiative undertaken for the welfare of elders was lead by Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder, RAWS.

Sarvesh Tiwari with the Group of Elderly from Pahadpur

“Once people retire from all their social and personal responsibilities, they find time for themselves and spend it in doing things that they desire. Elders look forward to visiting holy places. This free pilgrimage was organized with a sole thought of bringing happiness to our elderly people. Going forward I will be organizing more such free pilgrimage tours to Hindu as well as Muslim pilgrimages,” said Sarvesh Tiwari.

A total of 51 elderly aged between 55 – 65 years went on this pilgrimage tour. Sarvesh Tiwari, himself accompanied them along with a team of 5 volunteers to ensure their safety and comfort. To ensure that the elderly people have hygienic and home cooked food, support staff and cooks also accompanied. Most of the elders were from the economically weaker section and have never traveled out of their District.

Rudal Ram, one of the pilgrims, said, “I wanted to visit Varanasi for a long time but couldn’t because of financial constraints. I am thankful to Sarvesh ji and his team for organizing such a wonderful tour. It is because of him that I could visit these places as I do not have the financial strength to take such tours by myself.”

Son of Anand Tiwari and Usha Tiwari (Pradhan), Vishnupur, Matiarwa village, Sarvesh has led some crucial initiatives for the society. He spearheaded the cause of justice for Nirbhaya as General Secretary, Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust. He came forward and adopted the families of Uri martyr, Naik Sunil Kumar Vidyarthi.