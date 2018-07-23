  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jul 2018, Edition - 1105, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
  • JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
  • Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
  • MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
  • UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
  • Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
  • After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
  • Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
  • Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
  • BREAKING: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Philip Morris International Announces Non-Executive Board Chairman Louis Camilleri to Assume CEO Role at Ferrari S.p.A.

by businesswireindia.com

July 23, 2018

Business Wire India

The board of directors of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has its board member, Sergio Marchionne, and his family in our thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.

 

We congratulate our board chairman, Louis Camilleri, as he assumes the role of CEO of Ferrari S.p.A. The long term relationship between our two companies is deep and meaningful and we look forward to continued business collaboration. Mr. Camilleri will continue to serve as non-executive chairman of the PMI board.

 

Philip Morris International: Who We Are

 

We are a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States of America. We’re building our future on smoke-free products. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, we aim to ensure that our smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Our vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes. For more information, see our PMI and PMIScience websites.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿