Philip Morris International Recognized for Sustainability Action and Ambition in ‘50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders’ Project

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is being recognized as one of 50 global sustainability leaders from the international business community in a new documentary film project called “50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders,” available on www.50climateleaders.com. PMI’s inclusion, alongside other leading organizations, is recognition of the ways in which the company is viewing its ambitious business transformation through a sustainability lens that encompasses its impact on society and the environment. For PMI, sustainability means creating long‑term value while minimizing the negative externalities associated with its products, operations and value chain.

“Larger corporations, both local and global, have a responsibility to create lasting and meaningful change to ensure the sustainability of this world,” said Huub Savelkouls, PMI’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Three years ago, PMI made a commitment to a future without cigarettes—a smoke-free future—and we are actively transforming our business to deliver on this promise as quickly as possible. Our vision, and corporate purpose, is about creating a business that brings about positive societal change and, therefore, is much more sustainable.”

The company’s vision of a smoke-free future is both achievable and supportive of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. To ensure that its progress in this area is both measurable and publicly verifiable, PMI has introduced a set of bespoke Business Transformation Metrics.

Today, an estimated 1.1 billion men and women around the world smoke cigarettes or other combustible tobacco products. The best option for these smokers is to quit tobacco and nicotine altogether. For those who otherwise would continue to smoke, switching to a scientifically substantiated smoke-free alternative has the potential to reduce risk.

PMI’s ambition is for at least 30 percent of its customers who would otherwise continue smoking to switch to its smoke-free products by 2025. Based on that ambition, PMI projects that by the same year, at least 40 million PMI cigarette smokers will have switched to smoke-free products and abandoned cigarettes.

The 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders project demonstrates the private sector’s leadership capability and will to take effective action in the fight against climate change in six subject areas: energy transition, climate finance and carbon pricing, industry transition, nature-based solutions, cities and local action, and resilience.

About Sustainability at PMI

For Philip Morris International (PMI), sustainability is an integral part of the company’s business strategy. Replacing cigarettes with better alternatives sits at the core of its strategy, which also includes addressing sustainability challenges across its value chain and seizing opportunities to add value to society. To learn more, visit www.pmi.com/sustainability. To view the documentary film featuring PMI and learn more about the 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders project, visit www.50climateleaders.com.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the United States under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of September 30, 2019, PMI estimates that approximately 8.8 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMI's heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 51 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

