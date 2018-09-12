Phixman – One Stop Solution for Phone and Tablet Repair

Focus on customer experience and satisfaction

Aims to revolutionize the repairing industry in India

Phixman, a New Delhi based startup, is providing efficient repairing solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops and other gadgets at the convenience of the customers. This five year old startup that was formed in the year 2013 aims to solve the bigger problem in the repairing industry with a focus on customer experience. The company uses the latest technology available in the world wide market which helps them to reduce the repairing cost and required time for the service, too. The idea behind the inception of the company was to provide an easy, effective and accessible solution for all problems related to smartphone and gadget repair. It covers devices from all the brands at reasonable rates and the best quality.

Leadership Team – Phixman

According to a report published in The Economic Times in 2017, India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world in terms of number of users but it is expected to be the biggest market for global smartphone sales in the next few years. This is a huge opportunity for the repairing industry in the domain.

Commenting on the growth of the company, Shaad Rahman, Founder & Director, Phixman Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said, “The motto of our company is You break, we collect, we Phix. We understand that life takes a pause without a smartphone and that’s why we are present in the market to solve such problems. We understand the importance of customer experience and thus we provide our executive at a call at the customer’s doorstep and ensure that the repair is completed within 24 hours. Also, we deal in every smartphone brand and laptop brand available in the market like Apple, Samsung, etc. Keeping accessibility in mind, we have recently opened stores in Jammu, Siliguri, Gandhinagar, Madhurai & Chennai. We hope that this growth continues and we are able to meet the expectations of all our customers.”

As of now, Phixman is a self-funded company and with a team strength of 80 people. The company has extensive expansion plans and wants to launch 500 stores nationally and internationally. It is looking to raisefunding for the same in the near future.

The idea is to solve bigger problems in the industry not only for our customers but also for brands for their post retail services for creating more brand loyalty after every customer takes the service.