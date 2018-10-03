PhonePe Partners With DMRC to Launch Smartcard Recharge Services

by businesswireindia.com

Click the ‘App’ icon Click on ‘Metro’ Select ‘Delhi Metro’ Enter your details Select Amount Enter your BHIM UPI PIN and pay Users then enter the smartcard number, select the recharge amount and complete the payment After completing the payment, users need to tap the smartcard on Automatic Vending Machine (AVM) at any platform to complete the recharge

PhonePe India’s leading digital payments platform today announced that it has partnered with DMRC to launch smartcard recharge services. PhonePe users can now recharge their DMRC smartcards on the PhonePe app.What is unique about this partnership is that PhonePe will be the exclusive DMRC partner to power UPI payments for all DMRC smartcard recharges. This partnership will help drive the adoption of UPI as a payment mode for recharges since commute is a very high-frequency use case. Users no longer need to stand in long queues to recharge their smartcards and can directly pay from their bank accounts using UPI. PhonePe is a leader in merchant UPI transactions with a 70% market share, this partnership will go a long way in increasing digital transactions for DMRC.This partnership adds to PhonePe’s travel and commute services portfolio which already has cabs, buses, hotels and flight services. PhonePe is also working with other travel and commute service providers to emerge as the preferred destination for all travel/commute related needs.As a launch offer PhonePe is giving upto Rs.65 cashback during the offer period (1st October – 15th October). The offer is live in the Delhi-NCR regions.Source: Businesswire