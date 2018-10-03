  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
03 Oct 2018, Edition - 1177, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The ground reality is that people haven’t forgiven Congress for their mistakes and corruption, says BSP Chief Mayawati
  • Gathbandhan will happen for sure, says Digvijaya Singh, Congress
  • Kolkata: Fire breaks out in Kolkata Medical College. 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot
  • All the patients are reported to be safe, and around 250 of them have been evacuated
  • Rupee at 73.26 against Dollar
  • Justice Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • JUST IN: Kerala High Court dismisses bail plea of Franco Mulakkal
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

PhonePe Partners With DMRC to Launch Smartcard Recharge Services

by businesswireindia.com

October 3, 2018

Business Wire India
PhonePe India’s leading digital payments platform today announced that it has partnered with DMRC to launch smartcard recharge services. PhonePe users can now recharge their DMRC smartcards on the PhonePe app.
 
What is unique about this partnership is that PhonePe will be the exclusive DMRC partner to power UPI payments for all DMRC smartcard recharges. This partnership will help drive the adoption of UPI as a payment mode for recharges since commute is a very high-frequency use case. Users no longer need to stand in long queues to recharge their smartcards and can directly pay from their bank accounts using UPI. PhonePe is a leader in merchant UPI transactions with a 70% market share, this partnership will go a long way in increasing digital transactions for DMRC.
 
This partnership adds to PhonePe’s travel and commute services portfolio which already has cabs, buses, hotels and flight services. PhonePe is also working with other travel and commute service providers to emerge as the preferred destination for all travel/commute related needs.
 
As a launch offer PhonePe is giving upto Rs.65 cashback during the offer period (1st October – 15th October). The offer is live in the Delhi-NCR regions.
 
How to recharge?
  1. Click the ‘App’ icon
  2. Click on ‘Metro
  3. Select ‘Delhi Metro
  4. Enter your details
  5. Select Amount
  6. Enter your BHIM UPI PIN and pay
  7. Users then enter the smartcard number, select the recharge amount and complete the payment
  8. After completing the payment, users need to tap the smartcard on Automatic Vending Machine (AVM) at any platform to complete the recharge

Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿