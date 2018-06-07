  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Jun 2018, Edition - 1060, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • An Indian Air Force jet, a Jaguar aircraft crashed, on a routine training mission in Gujarat’s Jamnagar
  • Man’s body found in servant quarters of Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • Air Force Jaguar fighter Jet crashes in Jamnagar, crash due to malfunctioning on the runway, pilot of Aircraft ejected safely
  • EXCLUSIVE: Haryana govt’s bizarre diktat, Athletes to give 33% of earnings to the govt
  • Terrorists target forces in Handwara, Terrorists ambush Army patrol
  • After two BJP workers were killed, Babul Supriyo to meet kin of victims in Purulia, BJP demands CBI probe into death
Travel

Coimbatore

Photograph of fake currency case accused with Tamil Nadu CM goes viral

Covai Post Network

June 7, 2018

Coimbatore : A photograph, showing one of the accused in the recent fake currency racket, standing with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy and AIADMK leaders, created ripples among party circles today.

The photograph, which went viral on the social media, showed Ananth, from whom fake currencies valuing Rs 83 lakh were seized during a vehicle check, standing next to Palanisami, along with some party leaders.

ALSO READ : Three Coimbatore students gallop to glory at horse riding contest in Germany

Based on information, police had unearthed the fake currency-making unit in Velandipalayam in the city. This led to the arrest of key accused Kidhar Mohammed and Sundar.

With the photograph going viral, many political parties started demanding a thorough probe and also the role of AIADMK leaders in the case.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿