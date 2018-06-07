Photograph of fake currency case accused with Tamil Nadu CM goes viral

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A photograph, showing one of the accused in the recent fake currency racket, standing with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy and AIADMK leaders, created ripples among party circles today.

The photograph, which went viral on the social media, showed Ananth, from whom fake currencies valuing Rs 83 lakh were seized during a vehicle check, standing next to Palanisami, along with some party leaders.

ALSO READ : Three Coimbatore students gallop to glory at horse riding contest in Germany

Based on information, police had unearthed the fake currency-making unit in Velandipalayam in the city. This led to the arrest of key accused Kidhar Mohammed and Sundar.

With the photograph going viral, many political parties started demanding a thorough probe and also the role of AIADMK leaders in the case.