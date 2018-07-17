Pidilite Strengthens Its International Presence; Unveils a State-of-the-Art Adhesive Manufacturing Plant in Srilanka

by businesswireindia.com

Pidilite Lanka Pvt. Ltd., a JV between Pidilite and Macbertan Pvt. Ltd. strengthening its presence, unveiled a new state-of-the-art adhesive manufacturing plant in Polgahawela in North Western Province of Sri Lanka.Pidilite Lanka Pvt. Ltd. has earmarked over INR. 200 million as an investment towards the plant. Spread over four acres, the plant will further strengthen Pidilite’s position in the adhesive market in Sri Lanka and enhance its market share. This will be an environment-friendly plant with zero-discharge.Pidilite, one of Asia’s leading adhesive and construction chemical companies began its journey in Sri Lanka 10 years ago and today, Sri Lanka is one of Pidilite’s key global contributors.Commenting on the opening of this new plant, Mr. Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite Industries Ltd, said: “Pidilite’s exciting journey in Sri Lanka began over a decade ago. Our brand Fevicol is a household name now in Srilanka. Our strong user-connect and deep market understanding enabled us to identify market gaps and offer unique, need-based solutions. The new facility is a testament to our commitment to Sri Lankan market. The plant will initially manufacture adhesives, under the household brand Fevicol® and enhance the availability of our range across industries. This plant will contribute significantly to import substitution and also provide employment opportunities in this region."Pidilite’s well-known brands in Sri Lanka include FEVICOL, the high-performance range of adhesives and Dr. FIXIT, an advanced range of waterproofing solution for healthy homes. In 2015, Pidilite Lanka acquired Chemifix, Sri Lanka’s leading white adhesive brand in wood working, stationery and industrial segments. These brands reflect the company’s objective to become even more customer-centric and performance oriented organisation in Sri Lanka.Source: Businesswire