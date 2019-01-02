Pitstop and Shell Announce Strategic Partnership

Pitstop, India’s leading doorstep car services company has entered into a strategic partnership with leading global energy corporation, SHELL as their lubricant partner for providing periodic oil service to vehicles for its customers.

Mihir Mohan, Founder and CEO of Pitstop

Speaking on the partnership, Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell Lubricants, India, said, “We are happy to have joined hands with Pitstop, one of the leading service provider. This association aligns with Shell’s commitment towards establishing a direct consumer-connect which promises greater customer satisfaction with new experiences. Shell Lubricants is dedicated towards pioneering state-of-the-art products and services through best in class technology and strategic partnerships. Our partnership with Pitstop focusses on offering the right product, in order to serve our customers with the best.”

According to a recent report, the Global Automotive Lubricants Market to reach USD 103.6 Billion by 2025. The Global Automotive Lubricants Market valued approximately USD 71 Billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.83% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

“We are ecstatic to have SHELL, a global leader in automotive lubricant technology on board as our lubricant partner. Together, we aim to be the most trusted and transparent choice for our consumers when it comes to oil service for their vehicles. After sales car service industry has been a fragmented market since ages. We strongly believe that the opportunity and the ecosystem is just right for it to be disrupted,” said Mihir Mohan, Founder and CEO of Pitstop.

Pitstop aims to tap in the opportunity to disrupt the way people avail oil change for their vehicles through its flagship service offering – ‘Doorstep Service’ because of the existing inefficiencies in automobile service industry across five pillars – Quality, Transparency, Price, TAT, and Convenience. This strategic partnership with SHELL, which helps in creating a centralized and standardized procurement cum supply of spare parts coupled with Pitstop’s doorstep service will enable customers to get quality service in a transparent and convenient manner, thereby putting a lesser burden on customer’s pocket creating a winning situation for all stakeholders in the value chain.

“We understand the importance of after sales car service in the Indian market and are confident that our association with Pitstop will enable better user-end experiences,” Mansi Tripathy, Managing Director at Shell India added.

About Pitstop

Pitstop is your one stop solution to maintain the healthy life of your car. Founded in 2015, Pitstop aims to provide quality, economical and convenient car general service through their doorstep service vehicles. Currently operating in six cities, the company has partnered with over 150+ workshops across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune, offering car related services including regular service, mechanical and electrical repair, body repair and doorstep inspection. It also partners with fleets and leasing firms across, including top ride-sharing companies, where it uses its proprietary SaaS-based Fleet Information System that provides a one-stop real-time view of service repairs, thereby providing affordable, convenient, and transparent vehicle maintenance and fleet management services.