Pitstop to Invest USD 1 Million in Singapore Operations

Pitstop, India’s first independent doorstep car services provider has formed a joint venture with Goldbell Group to launch an end to end platform for management of service and repair of vehicles in Singapore. Pitstop will invest USD 1mn to expand operations in Singapore aimed at wider adoption among end customers and fleets by Q1 FY19.

Mr. Mihir Mohan

“It is a proud moment for all of us. Technology knows no boundary. The vision is to enable convenient, transparent and trustworthy service and repair of automobiles in Singapore using our technology platform, similar to what we have been executing in India. Goldbell has an immense ground operations’ experience with strong foothold in South East Asia. Complementing this is Pitstop‘s technological expertise. The association is strategic and advantageous for both parties. This opportunity also allows Pitstop a ground to make the platform more powerful with real time service and repair experience at scale.” said, Mihir Mohan, Founder & CEO of Pitstop.

Headquartered in Singapore, Goldbell Group is the market leader in Industrial vehicles and has operations in Malaysia, Vietnam. The Group employs more than 800employees worldwide. Singapore operations of Pitstop have been launched with Goldbell Car Rental, a subsidiary of Goldbell Group.

Pitstop is the first automobile services company to spread its wings beyond India. Within a quarter of its Singapore launch, Pitstop will be expanding its offerings to multiple fleets and end customers. By 2020, the company also plans expansion to Malaysia, Vietnam, through the JV, where Goldbell has strong foothold.

“Pitstop will provide an end-to-end tech platform for Goldbell Car Rental, to manage service and repair of an approximate 1500 vehicles with a maximum of 50 workshops across Singapore when it is fully implemented. Currently, in Singapore, 5 workshops are using it. On day 1 of our launch, we have a significant advantage of scale that makes us confident about our successful future in Singapore.” Mihir added.

Since its inception in 2015, Pitstop has raised two rounds of funding worth $2.9 million from Blume Ventures and Goldbell Group. The company is serving nearly 5000 orders per month and has achieved a monthly top line of INR 3 crores.

About Pitstop

Pitstop Launched in 2015, Pitstop India’s first independent doorstep car service & repairs provider. With its own inspection mechanism and service centre network, Pitstop offers a standardized service model at Transparent, Economical and Convenient car services solution.

Pitstop offers a one-stop-shop solution to all the General and Specialized car service & repair needs.

Having serviced close to 50,000 cars in all & 6,200+ cars at doorstep over the last 9 months, Pitstop is poised to become the market leader with its expert service capabilities, customer care and trained professionals.

With real-time updation of servicing status, pick-n-drop service for all cars and prior approval before undertaking tasks, Pitstop is a reliable service for all its customers who are looking forward to hassle-free and genuine experience.

Founded by Mihir Mohan, Pitstop is a Bangalore based Start-Up with operations in Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Mihir, an IIT-Kanpur alumnus, started on his professional journey as an Engineer with Virtusa and has steadily worked his way through two prior Start-Ups called N-net Technologies and Unamia.