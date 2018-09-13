PlacementIndia.com – Revolutionizing the Recruitment Industry With Evolved E-Hiring

Business Wire India
The tech-savvy era has ushered in a radical transition in the recruitment industry. In past, it was usual to see umpteen physical visits to the consultancies and in-depth scans through newspaper classifieds. However, now, the online job portals have emerged as new digital platforms where browsing through profile and recruiting has become super quick and easy. These job portals have become the “Go-To Points” for the job seekers as well as recruiters to connect and fulfill their employment and manpower needs respectively.
Power of Digital for recruitment:
- The power of a simplified digital approach offered by online job sites is magnetizing over 58% of the job seekers and connecting them with the jobs posted by the recruiters (Source).
- The recruiters are leveraging the power of online job portals for recruitment by posting over 4,000,000 job vacancies every month and comfortably hiring over 18,560,000 persons every year.
With the job seekers shifting towards the digital mediums for their job search and employment needs, the job portals unleash the untapped potential of mass outreach, facilitating the recruiters to reach out to the pool of job seekers in just a few clicks. These portals have not just blown up the size of applicant pool, in search of suitable jobs, but also enabled the recruiters to reach out to talent tucked away in far off places.
Cost for digital recruitment?
However, every online job posting site charges some service fee from the recruiters. While the job posting feature assists the recruiters in meeting suitable candidates, the job posting fee dissuades them from posting numerous job openings. Either they are limited by the capping limit on the number of profiles they can view or they are asked to pay service charges to access the job seeker information. This restrains the recruiters from scanning through more profiles and closing job openings within constrained parameters in the shortest time; thus, hampering their capacity and efficiency. The 20 year old Indian job portal PlacementIndia.com is stamping out this restriction with its recently launched free and unlimited Job Posting feature
.
Comparison of existing online job portals:
For advertising even a single classified job vacancy on the job portal Naukri.com
, a recruiter has to pay at least INR 850. The price straightaway doubles and becomes INR 1,650 when the recruiter tries to post a single Hot Vacancy Listing for better visibility. MonsterIndia.com
charges INR 891 for a single job posting for 30 days and INR 1,799 for 60 days. At TimesJobs.com
the recruiters need to dish out INR 1,000 for a job posting for 30 days (Source
). Other job portals also charge heavy sums for a single job posting, discouraging the recruiters and increasing the overall recruitment cost by manifolds.
PlacementIndia.com paving the way:
PlacementIndia.com
, on the other hand, is charging zero fees from the recruiters for posting unlimited jobs till their requirement is not fulfilled. Furthermore, it would also enhance the capability of the recruiters to fetch quality candidates and close more job openings in the minimum duration. This endeavor from PlacementIndia.com is purely focused on speeding up the recruitment process, reducing the recruitment costs and above all simplifying the overall recruitment process.
On the event of launching the free unlimited job posting feature, Mr. S.K. Gupta, Director of Weblink.In Pvt. Ltd.
(Parent company of PlacementIndia.com) said,
“The complexities and challenges of the manpower recruitment are getting intense, and so are the expectations from the recruiters to hire the best talents in the shortest possible time. This feature will directly enhance the capacity of recruiters and placement consultants to handle more vacancies, get more applications for job openings, and close the openings in minimum duration.”
This new feature by PlacementIndia.com would encourage even the non-users to take a leap into the online recruitment world and start posting their jobs for free to fulfill all their manpower requirements.
Source: Businesswire