Platinum Jewelry Takes Center Stage at the 76th Golden Globe Awards

January 7, 2019
Platinum jewelry, the setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, provided the perfect finishing touch to a sea of colorful gowns on the world’s most glamorous celebrities at tonight’s “76th Golden Globe Awards”. Drop earrings with white diamonds, emeralds, and rubies continued to remain a popular trend on the red carpet.
Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston, Lorraine Schwartz, Neil Lane, and Chopard chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum. Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.
The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:
Lady Gaga in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.
*wearing over 100-carats of diamonds set in platinum
Custom made Tiffany Aurora necklace with over 300 brilliant diamonds including a radiant 20-carat pear-shaped diamond at the heart of the necklace, set in platinum
Cluster earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $115,000)
Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $130,000)
Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $145,000)
Tiffany Victoria® mixed cluster bracelet with over 12-carats of pear-shaped, marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $45,000)
Lady Gaga wearing Platinum Jewelry
Nicole Kidman in Platinum by Harry Winston
Draperie cluster earrings with rubies and diamonds (17.16-carats), set in platinum
Nicole Kidman wearing Platinum Jewelry
Kristen Bell in Platinum by Harry Winston
*wearing approximately 130-carats of diamonds set in platinum
Cascading brooch with diamonds (33.68-carats), set in platinum
Ballroom drop earrings with diamonds (6.04-carats), set in platinum
Guipure bracelet with diamonds (34.90-carats), set in platinum
Qipao bracelet with diamonds (51.63-carats), set in platinum
Sunflower ring with diamonds (1.77-carats), set in platinum
V-Shape band ring with diamonds (1.46-carats), set in platinum
Lady Gaga Necklace – credit Tiffany & Co.
Alison Brie in Platinum by Harry Winston
Chandelier earrings with diamonds (9.58-carats), set in platinum
Winston cluster fan ring with diamonds (2.04-carats), set in platinum
V band ring with diamonds (1.46-carats), set in platinum
Round band ring with brilliant and emerald-cut diamonds (1.83-carats), set in platinum
Elisabeth Moss in Platinum by Neil Lane
Neil Lane Couture earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
Mid-century diamond necklace (over 50-carats), set in platinum
Mid-century diamond cuff bracelet (over 75-carats), set in platinum
Rectangular shaped ring with colored and white diamonds, set in platinum
Navette ring with a 3-stone diamond, set in platinum
Ring with a sapphire and diamonds, set in platinum
Dakota Fanning in Platinum by Neil Lane
Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
Ring with aquamarine and pearl, set in platinum
Chrissy Metz in Platinum by Neil Lane
Ribbon earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
Claire Foy in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz
Platinum jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz
Catherine Zeta Jones in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz
Platinum jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz
Gemma Chan in Forevermark
Ring with Exceptional cushion diamond (11.03-carats), set in platinum
Forevermark by Memoire Odessa eternity band with diamonds (4.00-carats), set in platinum
Sandra Oh in Forevermark
(red carpet) Forevermark by Martin Flyer three row bracelet with diamonds (18.38 carats), set in Platinum
(opening monologue) Forevermark by Premier Gem solitaire ring with Exceptional cushion diamond (16.05-carats), set in platinum
(opening monologue) Forevermark by Rahaminov ring with oval diamond (5.15-carats), set in platinum
(accepting Golden Globe) Forevermark by Premier Gem ring with Exceptional fancy yellow cushion diamond (10.90-carats), set in platinum
(accepting Golden Globe) Forevermark by Premier Gem ring with Exceptional fancy yellow cushion diamond (7.24-carats), set in platinum
Isla Fisher in Platinum by Harry Winston
*wearing more than $5.5 million in platinum jewelry
Cascading necklace with diamond drops (73.55-carats), set in platinum
Earrings with 3 stone diamond drops (8.59-carats), set in platinum
Sparkling cluster diamond ring (2.34-carats), set in platinum
Secret cluster diamond ring (6.57-carats), set in platinum
Melissa McCarthy in Platinum by Chopard
Earrings with pear-shaped diamonds (10.64-carats), oval-shaped diamonds (6.46-carats), round brilliant-cut diamonds (4.06-carats), and marquise-shaped brilliant-cut diamonds (2.11-carats), set in platinum
Danai Gurira in Platinum by Fred Leighton
Swirl brooches from the 1930s with diamonds worn in the hair, set in platinum
Fan earrings from the 1930s with diamonds, set in platinum
Glenn Close in Platinum by Cartier
Cartier High Jewelry earrings with yellow sapphires, yellow diamonds, and white diamonds, set in platinum
About Platinum Jewelry
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
