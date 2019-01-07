  • Download mobile app
07 Jan 2019, Edition - 1273, Monday
Platinum Jewelry Takes Center Stage at the 76th Golden Globe Awards

Covai Post Network

January 7, 2019

Platinum jewelry, the setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, provided the perfect finishing touch to a sea of colorful gowns on the world’s most glamorous celebrities at tonight’s “76th Golden Globe Awards”. Drop earrings with white diamonds, emeralds, and rubies continued to remain a popular trend on the red carpet.

 

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston, Lorraine Schwartz, Neil Lane, and Chopard chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum. Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.


The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:

 

Lady Gaga in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

*wearing over 100-carats of diamonds set in platinum

  • Custom made Tiffany Aurora necklace with over 300 brilliant diamonds including a radiant 20-carat pear-shaped diamond at the heart of the necklace, set in platinum

  • Cluster earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $115,000)

  • Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $130,000)

  • Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $145,000)

  • Tiffany Victoria® mixed cluster bracelet with over 12-carats of pear-shaped, marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $45,000)

 

Lady Gaga wearing Platinum Jewelry

 

Nicole Kidman in Platinum by Harry Winston

  • Draperie cluster earrings with rubies and diamonds (17.16-carats), set in platinum

 

Nicole Kidman wearing Platinum Jewelry

 

Kristen Bell in Platinum by Harry Winston

*wearing approximately 130-carats of diamonds set in platinum

  • Cascading brooch with diamonds (33.68-carats), set in platinum

  • Ballroom drop earrings with diamonds (6.04-carats), set in platinum

  • Guipure bracelet with diamonds (34.90-carats), set in platinum

  • Qipao bracelet with diamonds (51.63-carats), set in platinum

  • Sunflower ring with diamonds (1.77-carats), set in platinum

  • V-Shape band ring with diamonds (1.46-carats), set in platinum

 

Lady Gaga Necklace – credit Tiffany & Co.

 

Alison Brie in Platinum by Harry Winston

  • Chandelier earrings with diamonds (9.58-carats), set in platinum

  • Winston cluster fan ring with diamonds (2.04-carats), set in platinum

  • V band ring with diamonds (1.46-carats), set in platinum

  • Round band ring with brilliant and emerald-cut diamonds (1.83-carats), set in platinum

 

Elisabeth Moss in Platinum by Neil Lane

  • Neil Lane Couture earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

  • Mid-century diamond necklace (over 50-carats), set in platinum

  • Mid-century diamond cuff bracelet (over 75-carats), set in platinum

  • Rectangular shaped ring with colored and white diamonds, set in platinum

  • Navette ring with a 3-stone diamond, set in platinum

  • Ring with a sapphire and diamonds, set in platinum

 

Dakota Fanning in Platinum by Neil Lane

  • Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

  • Ring with aquamarine and pearl, set in platinum

 

Chrissy Metz in Platinum by Neil Lane

  • Ribbon earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

 

Claire Foy in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz

  • Platinum jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz

 

Catherine Zeta Jones in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz

  • Platinum jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz

 

Gemma Chan in Forevermark

  • Ring with Exceptional cushion diamond (11.03-carats), set in platinum

  • Forevermark by Memoire Odessa eternity band with diamonds (4.00-carats), set in platinum

 

Sandra Oh in Forevermark

  • (red carpet) Forevermark by Martin Flyer three row bracelet with diamonds (18.38 carats), set in Platinum

  • (opening monologue) Forevermark by Premier Gem solitaire ring with Exceptional cushion diamond (16.05-carats), set in platinum

  • (opening monologue) Forevermark by Rahaminov ring with oval diamond (5.15-carats), set in platinum

  • (accepting Golden Globe) Forevermark by Premier Gem ring with Exceptional fancy yellow cushion diamond (10.90-carats), set in platinum

  • (accepting Golden Globe) Forevermark by Premier Gem ring with Exceptional fancy yellow cushion diamond (7.24-carats), set in platinum

 

Isla Fisher in Platinum by Harry Winston

*wearing more than $5.5 million in platinum jewelry

  • Cascading necklace with diamond drops (73.55-carats), set in platinum

  • Earrings with 3 stone diamond drops (8.59-carats), set in platinum

  • Sparkling cluster diamond ring (2.34-carats), set in platinum

  • Secret cluster diamond ring (6.57-carats), set in platinum

 

Melissa McCarthy in Platinum by Chopard

  • Earrings with pear-shaped diamonds (10.64-carats), oval-shaped diamonds (6.46-carats), round brilliant-cut diamonds (4.06-carats), and marquise-shaped brilliant-cut diamonds (2.11-carats), set in platinum

 

Danai Gurira in Platinum by Fred Leighton

  • Swirl brooches from the 1930s with diamonds worn in the hair, set in platinum

  • Fan earrings from the 1930s with diamonds, set in platinum

 

Glenn Close in Platinum by Cartier

  • Cartier High Jewelry earrings with yellow sapphires, yellow diamonds, and white diamonds, set in platinum

 

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

 

For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International India’s sites:

@Trueplatinum950

www.preciousplatinumindia.mobi.

 
Source: Newsvior

