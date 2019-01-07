Platinum Jewelry Takes Center Stage at the 76th Golden Globe Awards

Platinum jewelry, the setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, provided the perfect finishing touch to a sea of colorful gowns on the world’s most glamorous celebrities at tonight’s “76th Golden Globe Awards”. Drop earrings with white diamonds, emeralds, and rubies continued to remain a popular trend on the red carpet.

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston, Lorraine Schwartz, Neil Lane, and Chopard chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum. Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.



The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:

Lady Gaga in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

*wearing over 100-carats of diamonds set in platinum

Custom made Tiffany Aurora necklace with over 300 brilliant diamonds including a radiant 20-carat pear-shaped diamond at the heart of the necklace, set in platinum

Cluster earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $115,000)

Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $130,000)

Bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $145,000)

Tiffany Victoria® mixed cluster bracelet with over 12-carats of pear-shaped, marquise and round brilliant diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $45,000)

Lady Gaga wearing Platinum Jewelry

Nicole Kidman in Platinum by Harry Winston

Draperie cluster earrings with rubies and diamonds (17.16-carats), set in platinum

Nicole Kidman wearing Platinum Jewelry

Kristen Bell in Platinum by Harry Winston

*wearing approximately 130-carats of diamonds set in platinum

Cascading brooch with diamonds (33.68-carats), set in platinum

Ballroom drop earrings with diamonds (6.04-carats), set in platinum

Guipure bracelet with diamonds (34.90-carats), set in platinum

Qipao bracelet with diamonds (51.63-carats), set in platinum

Sunflower ring with diamonds (1.77-carats), set in platinum

V-Shape band ring with diamonds (1.46-carats), set in platinum

Lady Gaga Necklace – credit Tiffany & Co.

Alison Brie in Platinum by Harry Winston

Chandelier earrings with diamonds (9.58-carats), set in platinum

Winston cluster fan ring with diamonds (2.04-carats), set in platinum

V band ring with diamonds (1.46-carats), set in platinum

Round band ring with brilliant and emerald-cut diamonds (1.83-carats), set in platinum

Elisabeth Moss in Platinum by Neil Lane

Neil Lane Couture earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Mid-century diamond necklace (over 50-carats), set in platinum

Mid-century diamond cuff bracelet (over 75-carats), set in platinum

Rectangular shaped ring with colored and white diamonds, set in platinum

Navette ring with a 3-stone diamond, set in platinum

Ring with a sapphire and diamonds, set in platinum

Dakota Fanning in Platinum by Neil Lane

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Ring with aquamarine and pearl, set in platinum

Chrissy Metz in Platinum by Neil Lane

Ribbon earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Claire Foy in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz

Platinum jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz

Catherine Zeta Jones in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz

Platinum jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz

Gemma Chan in Forevermark

Ring with Exceptional cushion diamond (11.03-carats), set in platinum

Forevermark by Memoire Odessa eternity band with diamonds (4.00-carats), set in platinum

Sandra Oh in Forevermark

(red carpet) Forevermark by Martin Flyer three row bracelet with diamonds (18.38 carats), set in Platinum

(opening monologue) Forevermark by Premier Gem solitaire ring with Exceptional cushion diamond (16.05-carats), set in platinum

(opening monologue) Forevermark by Rahaminov ring with oval diamond (5.15-carats), set in platinum

(accepting Golden Globe) Forevermark by Premier Gem ring with Exceptional fancy yellow cushion diamond (10.90-carats), set in platinum

(accepting Golden Globe) Forevermark by Premier Gem ring with Exceptional fancy yellow cushion diamond (7.24-carats), set in platinum

Isla Fisher in Platinum by Harry Winston

*wearing more than $5.5 million in platinum jewelry

Cascading necklace with diamond drops (73.55-carats), set in platinum

Earrings with 3 stone diamond drops (8.59-carats), set in platinum

Sparkling cluster diamond ring (2.34-carats), set in platinum

Secret cluster diamond ring (6.57-carats), set in platinum

Melissa McCarthy in Platinum by Chopard

Earrings with pear-shaped diamonds (10.64-carats), oval-shaped diamonds (6.46-carats), round brilliant-cut diamonds (4.06-carats), and marquise-shaped brilliant-cut diamonds (2.11-carats), set in platinum

Danai Gurira in Platinum by Fred Leighton

Swirl brooches from the 1930s with diamonds worn in the hair, set in platinum

Fan earrings from the 1930s with diamonds, set in platinum

Glenn Close in Platinum by Cartier

Cartier High Jewelry earrings with yellow sapphires, yellow diamonds, and white diamonds, set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

