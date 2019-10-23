Play Diwali Cash Bomb at Adda52 Rummy and Win Rs 10 Lakhs Prize Pool

by businesswireindia.com

Adda52 Rummy owned by Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd is a one stop destination for rummy online lovers in India. Play the most entertaining variants of rummy game and win cash in this amazing online rummy portal as money and fun can be achieved at same time.

Both mythology and historical references say that playing games on Diwali results in prosperity throughout the year. And what more interesting way can any gamer be offered other than playing rummy online at Adda52 Rummy for hot cash prize.

Every online game fanatic gets hooked to interesting rummy game variants offering exciting rewards & cash prizes which Adda52 Rummy fulfils.

at Adda52 Rummy for whooping 10 Lakhs prize pool. On this Diwali, Diwali Cash Bomb tournament is organised on October 27

“Playing rummy with friends and family on Diwali is a known tradition. We enhance your tradition and card game memories with our online tourney. Lighten the spirit of competitive gaming and get ready to win the huge prize,” says Binand Sethumadhavan, COO of Adda52 Rummy.

Play Daily Qualifiers and bag ticket to Finale Book your seat to finale with direct entry worth Rs 5000 Or win the Weekly Leaderboard and get a ticket to finale

To participate in Daily Qualifiers, a user can get entry with below options:

1. Play daily Leaderboard

2. Play satellites for just Rs 100

3. Use Qualifier Deposit Code

4. Win the top referee of the day position in Refer and Earn Promotion

5. Use satellite deposit code