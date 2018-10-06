Played Fat Jokes on his Own Self to Overcome Sadness Reveals Tanmay Bhat on TLC’s Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua

Famous stand-up comedian and founder of the highly popular comedy group AIB – Tanmay Bhat talks about how he became a comic sensation riding on his initial penchant to play jokes on fat self to make people laugh. Well, the people haven’t stopped laughing ever since. Catch this enthralling interaction on Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua on 8th October at 20:00 hrs only on TLC.

Tanmay Bhat on Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua

When asked about his journey so far by Mallika Dua, Tanmay Bhat, said, “Initially I started with open mikes and then my first year was all about me making fat jokes on myself. When they started to respond to my jokes and laughed; it almost felt like my sadness has gone forever. Problems like having no friends, never spoken to girls; everything got fixed in that laugh and since then I had decided to do this forever.”

Tanmay Bhat on Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua

Tanmay Bhat further revealed an interesting incident about his life. He said, “I want to share an incident with you. This happened just after my new series ON AIR WITH AIB. My hoardings were everywhere for the promotions and I was getting many marriage proposals as well. Later, I got involved in a controversary where I made fun of two legendary people. Right when the controversary hit, I got a call from this girl’s father saying my daughter is lesbian and he ended the proposal immediately. (Laughs).”

Speaking about Tanmay Bhat, Mallika Dua, said, “Shooting with Tanmay is always a party. We have great comic synergy that’s infectious. He’s one of my favorite people to shoot with.”

In each episode of Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua, Shalishka (Mallika) and one of her close friends will began their adventure armed with whatever they muster from the fridge. She’s a kind of ‘food heiress’ as her culinary arts has been running in her family for generations. Shalishka will develop new recipes; mixing never before mixed ingredients followed by cooking; gossip, healthy conversations and a good face stuffing session over comfort food.

Watch Tanmay Bhat as a guest on Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua on 8st October at 8 PM only on TLC and its official YouTube page RISE BY TLC.