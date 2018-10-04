Plaza Premium Lounge Enhancing Airport Experiences

The world’s biggest independent airport lounge network, Plaza Premium Lounge, gives travellers a haven away from the hustle and bustle of the airport. The lounges provide a space with exquisite services and facilities for both domestic and international passengers. Few of the services include resting suites (napping area), Spa, Beauty Services, Power Shower, Wi-Fi, Business Centre etc. The lounge is a part of Hong Kong based Plaza Premium Group. It also offers meet and greet service in India branded as “Allways”. It is a seamless meet and greet service to ensure that guests’ journey is hassle-free and seamless.

Plaza Premium Lounge

"Plaza Premium Lounge has always been the preference of the travelers who are looking for comfort and convenience at the airport while traveling. Located at key areas, both at international and domestic terminals, it is the pioneer amongst independent pay-in-lounges by providing a one-stop solution to all the needs of a traveller under one roof. Our foothold in India has grown very strong since we started a decade ago and are now planning to enhance the airport experience to other cities as well apart from Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” said Mr. Mohan Limbu, Regional General Manager.

Plaza Premium Group is the industry leader in providing Premium Airport Services in over 21 countries, 160 locations of 41 international airports across the world, with a collective goal of ‘enhancing your airport experience. The Group currently employs over 5,000 staff and serves over 14 million passengers around the world annually.

“With the expansion of Plaza Premium Lounges in various cities around the world, we are working on innovative marketing strategies globally. In India, we are going to be a part of some major events, including Pro Kabbadi League 2018,” said Mr. Bhavya Kukreja, GM-PR & Marco.

Plaza Premium Lounge started with its 1st lounge in India and now has 16 lounges operational and strategically located at Terminal 1 domestic departures and arrivals, Terminal 2 domestic departures and Terminal 3 international & domestic departures and arrivals at IGI airport, New Delhi. In Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport, one can access the lounge at Terminal 1 domestic and international departures. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, the lounges are located at international and domestic departures.

Services which Plaza Premium Lounge offers are Airport Lounge, VIP Meet and Greet branded as “Allways”, Transit Hotel, Concierge, Baggage Handling and Delivery, Airport Private Club, Business Centre, Meeting Facilities, Airport Dining, Spa, Massage and Beauty Services. The Group has also achieved various awards including 2018 Hospitality of the Year Award at GMR IGI Airport Awards, 2017 World Best Independent Airport Lounge – Skytrax 2017 World Airline Awards, Paris Air Show, France etc.

With the wide array of delectable delicacies and services, Plaza Premium has always been the choice of the customers at the airport. With the motto of serving to every class of travelers, Plaza Premium has been the preference of major airlines worldwide. The service is maintained with the same standards as followed internationally.