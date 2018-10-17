PM Studios Partners with The Playgroundz Foundation to Develop New Blockchain Project

by businesswireindia.com

Software development and video game publisher PM Studios, partnered with the Playgroundz Foundation to help in the development of a new blockchain project.

Playgroundz is best described as a “Google” for videogames. It is a platform for videogames and game related services. Playgroundz will be a gateway to a videogame database where developers and gamers can come and virtually do anything game related. We are simply creating a new gaming ecosystem where everything videogame related is decentralized and belongs solely to the players and developers.

Playgroundz consists of an AI system, which takes advantage of Big Data and Machine Learning to specifically analyze the traits of users, Marketplace, which utilize Blockchain and Smart Contract in order to make Escrows safe and transparent, and Rewarded Community System, which is based on loyalty users. Based on optimized Machine Learning Algorithm, the analyzed data recommends users with new games, matches users automatically with buyer or seller for games, and maximizes marketing effect with the lowest cost by adapting to a better Advertisement System. The Rewarded Community System gives strong motivation for users’ community activities and makes big reciprocal synergy effects via direct communication between users and developers

Playgroundz was conceptualized and created by PM Studios, Inc., an established videogame developer/publisher since 2007. Throughout the past decade, PM Studios has created games for numerous platforms which include PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PSP, PS Vita, Arcade, PC Online, iOS, and Android. Most recent hits include Barbie Fashionista for Mattel, Superbeat: Xonic, Chef Curry with Stephen and Ayesha Curry, and Just Skate with Justin Bieber.

For code audit verification, we worked with CertiK, the formal verification framework to prove that our smart contract and blockchain ecosystem is bug-free and hacker-resistant.

We passed with flying colors! To read their full report and view the code, see the below links:

Smart contracts: https://github.com/Playgroundz/smart-contracts/

CertiK: https://github.com/Playgroundz/smart-contracts/blob/master/audit-reports/certik-iog.pdf

Playgroundz is also now listed on the KuCoin trading platform as Playgroundz (IOG)! Supported trading pairs include IOG/BTC & IOG/ETH. Purchase at both BTC and ETH links!

(https://coinmarketcap.com/) – (https://www.feixiaohao.com/)

Playgroundz Official Website / Twitter / Playgroundz Telegram / Playgroundz Announcements Telegram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005212/en/

Source: Businesswire