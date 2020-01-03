PMC Group Completes Acquisition of Lanxess’ Organotin Specialties Business Assets

by businesswireindia.com

PMC Group N.A., Inc. ("PMC") and Lanxess Organometallics GmbH (“Lanxess”) have announced that PMC has acquired Lanxess’ organotin specialties product line (the “Business”). The transaction, previously reported on November 13, 2019, has closed effective December 30, 2019. The Business included Lanxess’ global organotin catalyst, organotin specialties and intermediates product lines.

ABOUT PMC

PMC Group is a US based growth oriented, diversified, global chemicals and pharmaceuticals company dedicated to innovative solutions to every need in a broad range of end markets including, plastics, consumer products, electronics, coatings, packaging, mining, personal care, food, automotive and pharmaceuticals. The company was built on a sustainable model of growth through innovation while promoting social good. PMC operates from a global manufacturing, innovation, and marketing platform with facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information about PMC and its activities around the world can be found at www.pmc-group.com.

ABOUT LANXESS

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 7.2 billion in 2018. The company currently has about 15,500 employees in 33 countries and is represented at 60 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200102005524/en/

Source: Businesswire