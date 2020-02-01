PMI Signposts Report Highlights Project Opportunities in Global Climate Change, Infrastructure Overhaul and More

February 1, 2020
To truly deliver value to their organizations and society as a whole, project leaders need insight on the future of major business, technological, economic and geopolitical trends. To help project leaders achieve this, Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for the project, program and portfolio management profession, released its latest Signposts Report to the public. The report explores key takeaways on global, long-term trends across a range of issue areas and assesses how these complexities are impacting the world.
PMI’s Strategy and Growth team has been developing the Signpost report annually to help discern where the world is moving and how industry project leaders can prepare for the future, but historically kept the report an internal resource. Given this time of profound global change, PMI is making these insights public for the first time. This new public-facing report identifies and explores six key takeaways from the 11 over-arching Signposts so that project leaders have the information they need to turn ideas into reality.
“Our world is going through a tremendous amount of change, which will inevitably have an effect on the work of project leaders, as well as our everyday life,” said Sunil Prashara, President and CEO of Project Management Institute. “Project leaders must have a deep understanding of the trends shaping the world. While these trends create challenges for project leaders, they also create opportunities for project managers to foster solutions and truly deliver value to their organizations and society alike.”
The report, which draws on trend research, as well as interviews with project professionals, news reports and industry data, includes the following insights:
As a new decade ushers in a world full of complex issues, it’s clear we need to reimagine the nature of work and how it gets done. The demand for versatile and bold project talent—capable of embracing new ways of working, leading diverse teams, and exploring innovative solutions for delivering value—is likely to increase. By understanding the world’s transformation, project leaders will be better poised to seize the opportunities that lie ahead in The Project Economy, where organizations will deliver financial and societal value to stakeholders through successful completion of projects, delivery of products, and alignment to value streams.
