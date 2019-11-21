PMJ Jewels Presents New Designs From the Forevermark Artemis Collection by Bibhu Mohapatra

by businesswireindia.com

Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, launches its beautiful new designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection handcrafted by PMJ Jewels in collaboration with celebrated designer Bibhu Mohapatra.PMJ Jewels who are Forevermark's key retail partners have crafted this exquisite jewellery collection. Featuring beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds, Bibhu drew inspiration from nature and the unique qualities of a woman in his latest designs for the new Artemis Collection. PMJ Jewels are known for their high standards of precision and quality craftsmanship in diamond jewellery. The collection features artistic and stylish layered necklaces, cocktail rings, pendant necklaces, earrings, bracelets and cuffs."Women, like nature, have always withstood the test of time with grace, beauty and elegance. Like a true commitment, they prevail with every challenge. This unique character of the female species has inspired the evolution of the Artemis Collection created by PMJ Jewels. Forevermark and I have a long-standing partnership that is backed with commitment and excellence. Their philosophy of using only the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced natural diamonds, resonates with my brand ideologies and design principles. I am excited to showcase the new designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection handcrafted by PMJ Jewels, at their flagship store in Hyderabad. Undoubtedly natural diamonds make fashion timeless!" said"PMJ is proud to partner with the talented fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra and Forevermark to showcase the stunning new designs from the Artemis Collection at our store today. The collection is an assortment of beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamond jewellery comprised of 17 pieces. These uniquely crafted pieces epitomize sophistication, subtlety, skilled craftsmanship, which perfectly complements Bibhu's fashion creations," saidSpeaking on the occasion,said, "PMJ and Forevermark have been associated since the past few years. Our partnership has further strengthened through this collaboration with ace designer Bibhu Mohapatra. PMJ Jewels has handcrafted the latest designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection. This collection resonates with women of the world as it strikes a perfect balance of modernity and tradition that projects confidence. The collection is a perfect amalgamation of Bibhu's unique vision, with immaculate craftsmanship by PMJ and natural Forevermark diamonds."PMJ Jewels is Hyderabad's leading jeweller with over 55 years of legacy known for its high standards of precision and quality in handcrafting diamond jewellery. PMJ Jewels team of talented designers create intricate & culturally contemporary jewellery designs keeping in mind the trends of today.Forevermark diamonds are among the world's most carefully selected natural diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart. Less than 1% of the world's natural diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark's standards of quality and integrity.The synergy of these two brands has brought about an ideal collaboration over the past few years to offer hallmark diamond jewellery pieces.The Forevermark Artemis Collection is exclusively available in India at the PMJ Jewels store- Banjara Hills, Road No.13, Hyderabad or call 80088 33333 for further details.