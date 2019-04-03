PokerBaazi Launches Redeemable Free Entry Poker Tournaments – Welcoming Players to Learn, Play and Win for Free

by businesswireindia.com

PokerBaazi, India’s most trusted online Poker platform is launching Free Entry Tournaments where players can participate in the game without paying an entry fee. Commencing on 1April’19, these tournaments will take place every 10 minutes and will reward players with real cash.This is a great opportunity for all the poker enthusiasts, particularly beginners – to learn, enjoy and play the booming mind-sport without an investment on a platform that rewards your skills with real money.PokerBaazi has hosted many successful events including ‘MoneyMaker’ & the ‘GameChanger’ – tournaments which made history by becoming India’s biggest online poker tournament of all time. This time around, the focus is on providing opportunities to new players who can try their hand at the rapidly growing skill-game.“PokerBaazi has always strived to be a user-friendly platform that engages players in various activities. That is the reason why we always try to come up with these events. With our Free Entry Tournaments, we hope to introduce the sport that we love and play to the masses.”PokerBaazi is taking the Poker experience to great heights by providing a safe, secure and trusted platform to compete and get awarded.Source: Businesswire