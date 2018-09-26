  • Download mobile app

26 Sep 2018

PokerDangal Acquires PokerMet to Create India’s Fastest Growing Online Gaming Platform

by newsvoir.com

September 26, 2018

PokerDangal, a unit of Xeta Networks Pvt. Ltd. has acquired XLN Media’s flagship online gaming business, Pokermet with more than 10000 registered users and 2000 depositing players for an undisclosed amount. Apart from acquiring all assets of PokerMet, PokerDangal is also going to settle all player dues of PokerMet. Never before in this industry, has any operator paid out player dues which were stuck in a portal which had ceased operation for various reasons. PokerMet was struggling with its business operations due to some internal turmoil, hence could not run in a streamlined manner.

 

 

Team, PokerDangal

 

Acquiring PokerMet is a testament to PokerDangal’s claim as the fastest growing site of poker industry and a sign of things to come in the near future. PokerDangal’s vision is to take the game to masses in India while ensuring a safe, reliable and fun ecosystem for the players.

 

As per the Founders, Varun Mahna and Varun Puri, the acquisition is a statement of intent from the Dangal team. They consider this acquisition as a stepping stone for PokerDangal to establish itself as a leading site in the Indian online Poker domain. They further stated that the team endeavours to continually grow the online poker community.

 

The founders have promised that all legit payments of any PokerMet player which has been stuck/pending would be taken care of by PokerDangal and all due settlements will be made in a 45 days’ time period. Karan Gandhi is personally supervising the entire transition process. The schedule for the payout will be shortly shared by Team Dangal on their social media platforms.

 

Team Dangal aims to bring the sports mainstream and redefine Poker in India. This is the first of its kind acquisition in the industry and will open the door for further consolidation in the sector.

 

#AbDangalHoga

 

About PokerDangal

PokerDangal, the fastest growing site in the Indian online poker scene was founded in September 2017 with only 5 members who are passionate about the sport and keen poker enthusiasts. PokerDangal is the brain child of Varun Mahna and Varun Puri, the Founders of PokerDangal and college room-mates from their engineering days. A discussion about how to best play pocket aces from the button, led to them getting a team together for the most exciting venture of their lives. Karan Gandhi and Shashwat Jain joined the team as Co-founders and are heading the key positions of Business Development, Operations. Sahil Parakh and Manan Sobti handle the key portfolios of Customer Support and Marketing. PokerDangal has rapidly grown within a short span of 12 months and boasts of the most amazing cash games along with excellent customer support, instant cash out and superior offers for all its players.

 
Source: Newsvior

