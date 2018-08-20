20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
- CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
- More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
- The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
- The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
- 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
- ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
- Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
Policybazaar Sets up Special Helpline Number for Families Affected by Kerala Floods
by newsvoir.com
August 20, 2018
India’s largest online insurance marketplace and leading insurtech brand, Policybazaar.com has set up a dedicated 24×7 call center assistance to guide the families who have been affected by the nature’s fury in Kerala with any kind of insurance related queries that they may be facing. The helpline will provide assistance on claim related matters – including registration and settlement – for all types of insurance plans, including life, motor, home and health. This service would be exclusively available for people affected by floods in Kerala, irrespective of whether the policy has been purchased from Policybazaar.com website, or not.
The 24×7 helpline number is as follows – 8448180966.
Source: Newsvior