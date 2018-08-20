Policybazaar Sets up Special Helpline Number for Families Affected by Kerala Floods

India’s largest online insurance marketplace and leading insurtech brand, Policybazaar.com has set up a dedicated 24×7 call center assistance to guide the families who have been affected by the nature’s fury in Kerala with any kind of insurance related queries that they may be facing. The helpline will provide assistance on claim related matters – including registration and settlement – for all types of insurance plans, including life, motor, home and health. This service would be exclusively available for people affected by floods in Kerala, irrespective of whether the policy has been purchased from Policybazaar.com website, or not.

The 24×7 helpline number is as follows – 8448180966.