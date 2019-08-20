PolicyX.com Introduces A New Marketing Campaign Featuring Virender Sehwag

PolicyX.com – A renowned online insurance web aggregator has introduced a new marketing campaign with its Brand ambassador and legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag. The company has signed Virender Sehwag as it's Brand Ambassador in March 2019. The new marketing campaign includes a promotional video featuring Virender Sehwag in the lead. The story is about the importance of investment in insurance and buying the same from a trusted insurance web aggregator. It shows that a person should not believe in any random insurance agent but should choose the best and trusted advisor out of all the available options.

It is a short video that is available all over the internet. Virender Sehwag has shared the video on his Twitter handle to present himself in the new Avatar among his fans.

Speaking to media, Naval Goel (CEO & Founder of PolicyX.com) said, “Our latest video featuring Virender Sehwag aims to spread a strong message among all the viewers and highlights the importance of comparing and buying insurance plans from trusted insurance web aggregator rather than biased agents. While it seems easy for all to ignore the importance of insurance, However people should remember that a single decision today will be very helpful in the hour of need and we want to share the same message through our video.” He further added, “Moreover choosing a trusted insurance web aggregator for your purchase is highly important.”

The latest marketing campaign is aired on all the social channels of the company and Sehwag’s twitter account as well. The campaign has been conceived and executed by “FlowInk Pictures”.

Virender Sehwag recommends PolicyX – ViruKiPolicy

Source – Youtube www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCBZOODw0fM

According to sources, the company may come out with more interesting marketing campaign with Virender Sehwag for its customers.

About PolicyX.com

PolicyX.com is an IRDA approved online comparison portal which helps consumers to compare, choose and buy policies online. It claims to be the most trusted online insurance advisor. The team of PolicyX.com believes in being simple & honest and offers trustworthy services.

The company uses complex algorithms to find plans that fit customer requirements and provides live quotes, dynamic cash flow charts (first in the segment), videos and infographics within seconds, thereby helping them make an informed choice. All of this is supported by a team of trusted advisors that help customers make the right choice.