PolicyX.com Introduces Legendary Cricketer ‘Virender Sehwag’ as its Brand Ambassador

PolicyX.com – An online insurance web aggregator has roped in Legendary Cricketer Virender Sehwag as its brand ambassador. By Signing Virender Sehwag, PolicyX.com has launched its biggest marketing campaign, spread across the insurance products basket of term insurance, health insurance, life insurance, car insurance and others.

Cricketer Virender Sehwag with Naval Goel, CEO & Founder of PolicyX.com

Naval Goel (CEO & Founder of PolicyX.com) said, “Sehwag is one of the most respected, self-made sports person. He is simple, trustworthy and genuine. He believes in transparency and honesty as a person and that is what excites us as a brand. PolicyX.com is built on similar principles and values – Trust being the core of it. So it's not just a simple association, its a partnership of values. With this association, hopefully, we will be able to reach every Indian household and will build trust among customers towards PolicyX.com.”

Commenting on his association, Virender Sehwag said, “It is great to be associated with a company which stands for trust and simplicity. Insurance is one of the most important financial products that protects us financially during times of death, disability or disease and it is important to choose the right policy. I am really impressed by the work done by the team of PolicyX.com in spreading insurance awareness and bringing much needed transparency in the process.”

Claims to be one of the leading & trusted online insurance web aggregators, the company has come out with the face of the organization for the first time. The new ad campaign will be launched in the digital platform at the onset; however, gradually encompassing outdoor and print for publicity.

Sehwag has personally worked on this campaign as he wants people to get aware of the importance of having insurance in today's era from a trusted advisor.

After seeing Virender Sehwag in Babysitting campaign ahead of Australia’s Tour of India, which is really eye-catching, this is something new where he is involved.

Anil Kumar (Marketing Manager- PolicyX.com) said, “With this association, PolicyX.com will garner a much wider reach. The company is planning to come out with different marketing campaigns with Sehwag soon.”

According to the sources, Sehwag too believes that this association is more than a campaign. It carries his emotions towards a safe and secure India. By joining hands with PolicyX.com, he just wants to make sure that each and every citizen of India is sufficiently insured.

Shehnaz Ali Siddiqui (Corporate Communications – PolicyX.com) said, “Well, having Virender Sehwag as brand ambassador is really a great thing for us. We all are aware of his achievements and his gentle behavior. His helpful nature and kind heart made us consider him as the face of the company. He is a complete gem who understands the value of trust.”

The Arjuna & Padmashree Awardee, ‘Virender Sehwag’ carries a wide fan base, and this marketing campaign with PolicyX.com will surely bring a positive response.

