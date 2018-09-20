Pop Night with Alisha Chinai ft Anupam Amod on 21st Sept at The Junkyard Cafe

The Queen of 90's Indian Pop is ready to sing off at The Junkyard Cafe. Join the crowd with us and let's make it a night to remember. Get set to enjoy your weekend at The Junkyard Cafe, where we are set to welcome weekends with nostalgic music by Singing sensation Alisha Chinai ft Anupam Amod. Enjoy the journey of music with Alisha Chinai; songs which we have grown up to. Groove up yourself to the beats of Made in India, Dil ke badle, Ruk Ruk Ruk, Tinka Tinka, Kajra Ra Re and more.

Alisha Chinai

Umang Tewari says, "From the very beginning I decided that Live gigs at The Junkyard Cafe will be on the new high level all together. Right from Live bands, singers and international artists, The Junkyard Cafe has been providing all sort of entertainment to customers. This weekend, the fun and entertainment at The Junkyard Cafe is all set to go bigger, better and More Musical, as there are memories you will relive. Alisha Chinai has been the biggest sensational singer, and her event at The Junkyard Cafe will break lot of records."

The Junkyard Cafe

About The Junkyard Cafe

The Junkyard Cafe is Luxurious and spacious cafe nestled in heart of the capital-Connaught Place with Junkyard charm combined with plush comfort. Spread over 12000, sq. ft, Junkyard Cafe derives its inspiration from Junkyard, which is yard used to Store Junk. How can Junk be utilised, and that too in the most beautiful way is quite evident in Umang's Junkyard. Junkyard Cafe is one of those places in India which are concept Driven. It brings out the Raw Junk world which is Grungy, contemporary and at the same time very Exclusive. The Winner of Bar with best Ambience, The Junkyard Cafe is destination for people who want best of food, drinks and entertainment. It also provides biggest stage in Delhi for Live events which makes The Junkyard Cafe surely one of the most cherished outlet in Delhi.

Date – 21st September, 2018

Time – 8.30 pm onwards

Address & contact number – The Junkyard Cafe , N-91, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi, India – 8010699999.