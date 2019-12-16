Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR Opens Its First Showroom With the Unveiling of the New Cayenne Coupé

by businesswireindia.com

Cayenne Coupé INR 13,151,000 Cayenne Turbo Coupé INR 19,763,000

There was double cause for celebration as Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR launched its new Baani Showroom in the financial and technology hub of Gurugram, while also unveiling the new Cayenne Coupé. Last night’s opening marked the first custom-built Porsche Centre in the vibrant city located southwest of New Delhi, creating a showroom to offer a best-in-class customer service experience. The event also introduced guests to the new SUV, featuring sharper lines with a unique rear section, an adaptive rear spoiler, and two different roof concepts, which includes a panoramic fixed glass roof fitted as standard and an optional carbon roof.The state-of-the-art showroom represents the first dealership in India to be spread over three floors with a total area of 6,320 sqft. The centre is located on Golf Course Road, the most prestigious area of Gurugram. A new customer lounge, a rooftop terrace, a video wall, a Carrera Café, and a Porsche Driver Selection display, offering clothing and accessories, are all designed to enhance the visitor experience. The facility will soon also feature charging infrastructure for the brand’s present hybrid and future electric vehicle range. Meanwhile, Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR’s existing service centre in Faridabad is also due to be upgraded shortly.Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India, said: “This brand-new facility is an exciting commitment to the Indian market. We have defined plans to expand our presence even further in the near future through new retail concepts and facilities, as we strive to provide the best customer experience, both in our standard of service and in our facilities. My thanks to Dilmohan Singh, the Dealer Principal at Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR, and his dedicated team for their hard work in bringing this project to fruition.”Invited guests were among the first in the country to see the latest addition to Porsche’s SUV range, which is now available as the Cayenne Coupé and the Turbo Coupé. The two variants feature sharpened proportions and a dramatically sloping roof, giving a sportier appearance while preserving the DNA of the third generation Cayenne. This athletic nature is further enhanced with three optional lightweight sports packages which improve driving performance by reducing weight. Additionally, a 2.16 mpanoramic fixed glass roof is included as standard, giving all passengers a broader sense of space.With a Sport Chrono Package fitted as standard, the Coupé models achieve an output from 340 hp to 550 hp. The top speed ranges from 243 km/h to 286 km/h, whilst the acceleration from zero to 100 km/h can be achieved between 6 to 3.9 seconds, depending on the chosen derivative. The torque in both engines is transmitted to the four wheels via an 8-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission, combining faster shifting speeds while reducing traction interruption during gear changes.Driving dynamics are enhanced on the Coupé by 50.8 cm (20”) and on the Turbo Coupé by 53.34 cm (21”) wheels, Power Steering Plus and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard.Inside, the Coupé features the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, an instrument cluster with two seven-inch full-HD displays which show a wide range of information, manageable via the multifunction steering wheel. Featured prominently in the centre, a 31.24 cm (12.3”) full-HD touchscreen offers access to the breadth of settings and functions in the vehicle. Eight way electrically adjustable sport seats with integrated headrests offer increased comfort and support.Dilmohan Singh, the Dealer Principal at Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR, said: “I am delighted to combine today’s showroom opening with the launch of the new Cayenne Coupé. Thanks to its bolder, more dynamic design, it is an impressive all-rounder for everyday use and a perfect car on India’s roads. We look forward to welcoming guests to our new facility and showcase the features of the new Cayenne Coupé to them.”The new Cayenne Coupé and Turbo Coupé are available with immediate effect. Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR’s new Baani showroom opening will be followed by an opening of a Porsche Studio in a central location in New Delhi as well as a significant upgrade of the Porsche Service Centre in Faridabad in the coming months.Basic retail price of the new Cayenne Coupé in India (ex-showroom):Source: Businesswire