Post Budget 2020, Get Guaranteed Returns and Safety With Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

In 2019, the investment in mutual funds and equity dropped sharply. In case of the former, the decline was a whopping 41%, whereas in the case of equity, the amount invested was Rs.74,870 crore, much lesser than 2018’s Rs.1.2 trillion. This points to the growing trend of investors preferring safer avenues, such as

, to park their surplus funds in. As per the Union Budget 2020 presented by Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on February 1, 2020 this particular instrument has become all the more beneficial to invest in.

Earlier, deposits in commercial and cooperative banks were secured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to Rs.1 lakh. However, this threshold will now rest at Rs.5 lakh, offering investors greater security. Additionally, should you opt for the new tax slabs and tax regimes and forego certain exemptions, you are likely to have greater savings, which means that you’ll be able to invest a greater portion of your income too.

However, when you invest it’s important to look at NBFC FDs in addition to bank FDs. Not only do they offer better

, but they offer a range of other benefits too. Take a look at

features to know more.

Avail guaranteed returns courtesy of high stability and credibility ratings

Safety and security are of paramount importance, especially when you’re investing large sums of money. However, you do not have to worry about these aspects when you opt for a Bajaj Finance FD. As the only NBFC in the country that has a ‘BBB’ rating from S&P Global, Bajaj Finance ensures the safety and security of your investments. Additionally, it has the highest stability ratings from ICRAA and CRISIL, reinforcing its position as one of the most trusted NBFC FDs in the country.

Type of customer Amount invested (Rs.) Tenor (months) Interest rate (%) Interest earned (Rs.) Maturity amount (Rs.) New Customer 20,00,000 36 8.1 5,26,429 25,26,429 Senior Citizen 20,00,000 36 8.35 5,43,998 25,43,998 Exiting Customer 20,00,000 36 8.2 5,33,447 25,33,447

This

