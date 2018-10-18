PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Concludes Record Breaking 3rd Quarter with Revenues Exceeding $6.1 Million

by businesswireindia.com

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:POTN) today announced third quarter revenues totaling $6.1 Million representing a 37% increase over the same period last year.

The Company committed to increasing marketing during the last year resulting in the increase of year over year revenue. The marketing budget increased by more than 200% during that time.

Diamond CBD distributes premium quality products and has established a successful, continually broadening distribution footprint. Diamond CBD’s products are taking advantage of the popularity of hemp-derived CBD. Diamond’s hemp-derived CBD products do not contain any THC and are tested for purity.

Driven by the continually growing results of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. has recently filed its Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that includes the Company’s audited financial statements. Additionally, PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. intends to seek listing on the OTCQB market tier.

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD’s team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products.

