PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Files Form 10 To Become SEC Reporting Company

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.(OTC Pink: POTN) announced that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Act) including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and unaudited interim financial statements through June 30, 2018. POTN had engaged PCAOB member firm Manohar, Chowdhry & Associates, in July 2017 to replace its former auditor.

The Company’s voluntary filing of the Form 10 will make the Company subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the Act which includes annual, quarterly and current report filings. Additionally, the filing will enable the Company’s management to move forward with its application to OTC Markets to uplist to the OTCQB market tier.

As a result of investor feedback and management’s plan for a new, broadened strategic direction, the Company has rescinded the previously announced name and symbol change, with the intent of using the “BioTech Hemp” name for a new subsidiary under the expanded 2018-2019 business plan. Therefore, the name and trading symbol for the Company remains the same.

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD’s team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

