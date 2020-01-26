Poultry Federation of India Joins the ‘Right To Protein’ Initiative

Business Wire India Poultry Federation of India
partners with Right To Protein
, a public initiative to increase awareness about adequate consumption of protein in daily Indian diets. On the 71st
Republic Day, this association will further help Right To Protein
to champion the cause to make right to adequate nutrition through protein sufficiency as a foundational and basic right of the citizens of the Indian republic. It is a crucial step to fight all evils of the society and the lack of adequate protein is a major cause of malnourishment and under-growth amongst all children, women, elderly as well as burgeoning youth population at large.
The long-term goal of this partnership between Poultry Federation of India
and Right To Protein
is to drive national consciousness towards complete nutrition by making Indian households more aware of their daily protein requirements and encourage them to consume the required amount for overall improved health.
On this important development, President of the Poultry Federation of India, Mr. Ramesh Khatri
, said, “As an important voice for the poultry industry, one of our key objectives is to create awareness regarding the importance and urgency of adequate protein awareness and consumption in our highly protein deficient country. After learning about the Right To Protein initiative, we realized that our goals are similar, and it is a great opportunity to collectively further the cause of protein awareness.”
“We are confident that the Right To Protein initiative can create a significant impact across regions and demographics in India, by educating people and encouraging them to monitor their daily protein intake using their Protein-O-Meter tool and also maintain a fine balance of nutrition by following the Protein Index
guide,” added Mr. Khatri.
The Protein-O-Meter
tool freely accessible on www.righttoprotein.com
, calculates one’s daily protein requirement basis basic individual information such as body profile, type of lifestyle and meals consumed at different times during the day. Apart from information on one’s possible protein gap, the platform also provides information on protein-rich foods, healthy habits, tips and busting myths about protein.
The Right To Protein initiative aims to create a vibrant ecosystem of like-minded
citizens that will not only sensitize each other about the importance of protein in an Indian diet, but will also further the country’s public health agenda in-line with Government of India’s campaigns such as Eat Right India. Regular information regarding protein, is shared through www.righttoprotein.com
. Institutions can help by associating with the Right To Protein as a supporter to the cause. This includes organizations, government agencies, educational and research organizations that are directly operating in the human food and animal feed industry. Anyone can join the initiative using #RightToProtein
